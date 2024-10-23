US allocates USD20 billion to support Ukraine

(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department has announced Washington’s commitment of USD20 billion to a USD50 billion loan pledged by G7 countries to support Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed optimism that Kyiv could receive this financial aid by the end of the year. Speaking at a press conference, Yellen confirmed that America’s contribution to the loan program is nearly finalized, with the G7 aiming to deliver the funds to Ukraine before the year's end.



Yellen clarified that the financing for this loan will not come from American taxpayers but will instead be sourced from income generated by frozen Russian assets. These assets, largely mobilized in Europe, are expected to cover the support being provided to Ukraine. She noted that while there are some final details to be completed, they are "minor," and the work is close to completion.



The G7 reached a political agreement in June to use interest from frozen Russian assets to guarantee the USD50 billion loan to Ukraine. The assets, totaling around EUR 300 billion, are expected to generate up to EUR 3 billion per year in revenue, securing the loan and ensuring Ukraine receives sustained financial assistance.



Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election, continues to criticize the Biden administration's financial support for Ukraine. Trump has pledged to cut foreign aid and redirect those funds toward domestic priorities if elected, contrasting his approach with that of the current administration.

MENAFN23102024000045015839ID1108810243