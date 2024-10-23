Experts raise concerns about how intensified price competition is affecting quality of services products for consumers

(MENAFN) Experts and professionals within the sector have raised concerns about how intensified price competition is affecting the quality of services and products available to consumers. This warning comes in the wake of a recent stagnation in demand, a situation exacerbated by the implementation of a new renewable energy system and its associated regulations.



With the approval of this new framework, many companies in the renewable energy have found themselves facing reduced demand. In response, some firms have resorted to lowering prices, which, according to industry stakeholders, often leads to a compromise on the quality of service provided. This practice has sparked concerns about "unfair" competition, particularly for businesses committed to maintaining high standards rather than sacrificing quality for lower prices.



The ramifications of such price-driven competition can be particularly evident in areas like installation and commissioning services. Industry workers have pointed out that consumers may end up with subpar systems that either fail to fulfill their intended purpose or become damaged shortly after installation. These concerns underline the risks associated with choosing lower-priced options without adequately evaluating the service quality.



Jamal al-Rifai, the First Vice President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that all components of renewable energy systems meet Jordanian specifications and standards. These inputs undergo rigorous testing and control processes prior to importation, ensuring a baseline of quality. However, he also noted that the quality of technical services can vary significantly among the approximately 600 companies operating in the local market. This disparity means that consumers bear the responsibility of researching and selecting companies that can deliver the best service for the money spent.



As the renewable energy sector continues to evolve, the relationship between pricing and service quality will remain a critical topic. The industry must find a balance that allows for competitive pricing while ensuring that consumers receive reliable and effective products and services. As more players enter the market, the challenge will be to maintain quality standards in the face of price competition, thereby protecting consumers and fostering a healthy, sustainable energy ecosystem.

