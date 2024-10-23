Growing Pet Ownership: A Key Driver Transforming The Veterinary Disposables Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The veterinary disposables market is set to grow from $0.43 billion in 2023 to $0.49 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.4%. Key factors fueling this growth include environmentally friendly product innovations, improved veterinary facilities, a rise in pet ownership, expansion of veterinary healthcare, and the adoption of e-commerce platforms.

How Big Is the Global Veterinary Disposables Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is on track for rapid growth, projected to reach $0.82 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%. This expansion will be driven by heightened awareness of veterinary care, deeper market penetration globally, integration of digital health solutions, and a growing focus on environmental sustainability. Key trends likely to drive the market include a shift toward sustainable products, increased pet ownership, advancements in veterinary medicine, a preference for single-use items, and specialized product offerings tailored to veterinary needs.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Veterinary Disposables Market?

Growing pet ownership is expected to drive the expansion of the market. Owning a pet entails fulfilling essential responsibilities, including healthcare, which increases the need for veterinary disposables. The availability of advanced veterinary equipment and disposable products plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of care provided by pet owners. As more households bring pets into their families, the demand for efficient veterinary solutions is projected to accelerate.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Veterinary Disposables Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Cardinalhealth Inc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Henry Schein Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covetrus Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group plc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Midmark Corporation, Heska Corporation, Abaxis Inc., Nonin Medical Inc., Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence the Veterinary Disposables Market Size?

Leading firms in the market are actively introducing innovative products and services to enhance efficiency, improve animal health outcomes, and reduce operational costs, giving them an edge in a competitive landscape.

How Is the Global Veterinary Disposables Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Critical Care Consumables, Wound Management Consumables, Fluid Administration and Therapy Consumables, Airway Management Consumables, Gastroenterology Consumables, Needles, Other Types

2) By Animal Type: Small Animals, Large Animals, Other Animal Types

3) By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Veterinary Disposables Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary disposables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global market analysis. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Veterinary Disposables Market?

Veterinary disposables are single-use products designed for use during surgeries and treatments, particularly for conditions like cardiology and neurology disorders in animals. These products play a crucial role in reducing patient discomfort, minimizing surgical errors, and enhancing overall treatment outcomes in veterinary care.

The Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Veterinary Disposables Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the veterinary disposables market size, veterinary disposables market drivers and trends, major players, veterinary disposables market competitors' revenues, veterinary disposables market positioning, and market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

