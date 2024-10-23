Network Monitoring Market Size To Surpass USD 3.53 Billion By 2032 With A 7% CAGR From 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global network monitoring market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and multifunctional office spaces and technological advancements. The market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, reaching above USD 3.53 billion by 2032 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022.

The global network monitoring market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 3.53 billion by 2032 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022.

Gigamon, Netscout, Lixa, Viavi, IBM, Cisco, Broadcom, Corvil, Sevone, Calient, Zenoss, and Network Critical, among others.

Market Segment and sub segment:

Network Monitoring Market by Offering

Equipment

Software & Services

Network Monitoring Market by Bandwidth

1&10 Gbps

40Gbps

100 Gbps

Network Monitoring Market by Technology

Ethernet

Fiber Optics

InfiniBand

Network Monitoring Market by End-User Industry

Enterprises

Telecommunication & Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

Network Monitoring Market Trends

Growth of Cloud Monitoring Solutions

Cloud Migration: As organizations increasingly adopt cloud infrastructure (public, private, and hybrid clouds), the need for real-time monitoring of cloud-based networks has grown. Cloud monitoring tools are designed to handle distributed and dynamic environments.

Multi-cloud and Hybrid Cloud Monitoring: Many businesses operate across multiple cloud environments, creating a demand for tools that can monitor multi-cloud architectures for performance, security, and cost management.

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning (AI/ML)

Anomaly Detection: AI and ML are being incorporated into network monitoring tools for proactive issue detection, pattern recognition, and anomaly identification. These technologies allow for predictive analytics to identify network issues before they escalate.

Automated Root Cause Analysis: AI/ML tools can quickly analyze large sets of data, reducing the time to troubleshoot network problems and enabling faster responses to issues.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

