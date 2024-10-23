Northern Gaza Strip witnesses dramatic increase in military activity

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Wednesday, the northern Gaza Strip witnessed a dramatic increase in military activity as Israeli forces executed over 20 across multiple locations. This upsurge in violence has led to alarming reports of civilian casualties, particularly affecting women and children, amid the intensifying military operations.



The Palestinian news agency "Wafa" reported that local medical sources have confirmed numerous civilian deaths and injuries resulting from the airstrikes targeting residential areas. One of the most devastating incidents occurred in Jabalia al-Balad, where an air raid struck a home, causing significant fatalities and injuring many innocent bystanders.



Witnesses recounted hearing intense explosions in the Al-Saftawi region, accompanied by heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles. In addition to the airstrikes, Israeli forces conducted extensive bombardments of the Jabalia refugee camp, deploying a large volume of munitions that inflicted severe damage on the area. Other strikes were recorded in the Al-Tawam region, situated northwest of Gaza City, and around Birkat Sheikh Radwan.



Earlier, the Zaid bin Haritha school in Beit Lahiya, which was sheltering displaced families, was hit, leading to the tragic deaths of seven civilians. In another incident, an airstrike targeted the Halawa family home in the Zarqa area, north of Gaza City, killing three Palestinian civilians, including two children and their mother. The injured were quickly rushed to the city's Baptist Hospital for emergency care.



Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes unleashed a barrage of attacks in the neighborhoods surrounding the Jabalia refugee camp and the Beit Lahia area, coinciding with heavy artillery shelling aimed at populated regions. This relentless offensive has resulted in the destruction of numerous homes, instilling widespread fear and terror among the civilian population.



As the situation continues to escalate, the humanitarian toll on the residents of the Gaza Strip is mounting, prompting urgent calls for intervention to safeguard vulnerable communities and address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

