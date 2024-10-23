عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Resume Trading For The SKAGEN Funds


10/23/2024 5:31:17 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lysaker, 23 October 2024

The suspension is lifted for the five below funds, and the live trading on nasdaq Copenhagen can resume.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, ...

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN
SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129
SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.


MENAFN23102024004107003653ID1108810180


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search