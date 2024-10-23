Resume Trading For The SKAGEN Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lysaker, 23 October 2024 The suspension is lifted for the five below funds, and the live trading on Copenhagen can resume. Regards Storebrand Asset Management AS Contacts: Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, ... Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445

