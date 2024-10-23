Resume Trading For The SKAGEN Funds
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lysaker, 23 October 2024
The suspension is lifted for the five below funds, and the live trading on nasdaq Copenhagen can resume.
| Fund name and share class
| Symbol
| ISIN
| SKAGEN Focus A
| SKIFOA
| NO0010735129
| SKAGEN Global A
| SKIGLO
| NO0008004009
| SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
| SKIKON
| NO0010140502
| SKAGEN m2 A
| SKIM2
| NO0010657356
| SKAGEN Vekst A
| SKIVEK
| NO0008000445
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.
