Keabank Launches World’S First Payment Intelligence Service To Simplify Global Payments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Keabank , a leader in blockchain-driven services, proudly announces the launch and integration of the world's first Payment Intelligence service, setting a new standard for financial with the Keabank Core System (CBS). This groundbreaking initiative aims to solve the complexities of modern payment systems and financial access by integrating traditional and decentralized financial solutions, establishing Keabank as a leading payment innovator. In conjunction with this launch, Keabank served as a key sponsor at Fintech Surge Dubai last week, showcasing its transformative offerings to a global audience of investors, technology leaders, and regulators. Transforming Finance with Payment Intelligence The Keabank Payment Intelligence service introduces a high-speed, compliance-focused financial platform designed to address the challenges faced by businesses and individuals worldwide. The Payment Intelligence solution combines real-time transaction tracking, automated compliance, and multi-currency support (including crypto) to create a seamless, reliable experience.“Keabank's Payment Intelligence goes beyond standard neobanking by offering a solution tailored to today's rapidly evolving financial landscape,” said Mark Berkovich, CEO of Keabank.“This technology empowers clients with transparent and secure financial services, bridging traditional and blockchain-driven capabilities for unmatched flexibility and control over finances.” Key features of Keabank's Payment Intelligence service include:



Comprehensive Currency Support : Access to SWIFT, SEPA, and crypto channels, along with FX capabilities and tailored IBAN solutions.

Payment Intelligence Bus : A robust integration layer allowing seamless connectivity with third-party providers, facilitating faster and cost-effective international transactions. Enhanced Compliance : Advanced KYC and KYB protocols, along with blockchain-based transaction monitoring, ensure enhanced security and compliance in global transactions.



Sponsorship of Fintech Surge Dubai In alignment with its expansion into the GCC, Keabank proudly sponsored Fintech Surge Dubai 2024 , where it unveiled its latest innovations to a global audience of investors, technology leaders, and regulators. As a sponsor, Keabank reinforced its commitment to fostering fintech innovation and positioning Dubai as a hub for forward-thinking financial technology. The sponsorship is a significant step in Keabank's growth trajectory, as the company seeks to secure additional EMI licenses across the UK, EU, UAE, and Oman. With these licensing efforts, Keabank is poised to provide localized financial services while building resilient global payment networks. About Keabank Keabank is an emerging innovative neobank specializing in blockchain-driven, compliant, transparent financial solutions providing convenience to global payments. With a valuation of €18 million, Keabank already actively serves corporate clients, will soon start working with individual clients and continues to lead the way in integrating blockchain technology into traditional banking. Under the leadership of fintech expert Mark Berkovich and Mark Carneige, Keabank is committed to shaping the future of finance with its unique payement intelligence technology and blockchain-backed systems, enhancing financial accessibility worldwide. For further details, please visit keabank.co .

