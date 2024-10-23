Phone Mount Market To Hit USD 4.9 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phone mount is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising vehicle ownership with popularity of navigation apps.

Phone Mount size was valued at approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2032. The rising demand for hands-free devices, particularly due to stricter regulations on phone use while driving, is a key driver of this development.

Phone mounts for car dashboards allow users to make calls and use voice controls safely, contributing to their increasing popularity. Additionally, the global surge in smartphone usage has led to a heightened need for phone mounts in cars, homes, and workplaces. Car phone holders now offer various placement options, including dashboards, vents, windshields, and cup holders, with many models supporting charging capabilities like Qi-enabled wireless charging.

Innovations in the phone mount market, such as magnetic attachments, wireless charging, and adjustable features, have enhanced their functionality and appeal. Modern phone mounts often include wireless charging, allowing users to power up their devices without physical connections. Some models also feature sensors that detect the presence of a phone and automatically secure it in place. Furthermore, products that combine phone mounts with additional functions, such as mirrors or dashboard organizers, are gaining traction among consumers.

In terms of product type, the phone mount market is segmented into clamp mounts, magnetic mounts, suction cup mounts, and others. Magnetic mounts, which generated around USD 1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, are expected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR through 2032. These mounts use strong magnets to securely hold a metal plate attached to the phone or its case, providing a stable, hands-free experience for drivers. In addition, many magnetic mounts offer 360-degree rotation, allowing users to switch between portrait and landscape orientations easily.

The end-user segment includes commuters, cyclists/motorcyclists, office workers, and content creators/vloggers. Commuters, representing 39% of the phone mount market share in 2023, are expected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR, with safety and convenience being top priorities. Cyclists and motorcyclists focus on durable, weather-resistant mounts, while office workers look for ergonomic and aesthetically appealing designs.

North America dominated the phone mount market in 2023 with a 31% market share and is anticipated to grow at a 6.4% CAGR. Increased smartphone adoption and laws promoting hands-free use are driving this demand, along with innovations like wireless charging and auto-clamping that enhance user convenience and functionality.

Major players in phone mount market include Arkon Mounts, Brodit, Gamber-Johnson, iOttie, Kenu, Mighty Mount, Mob Armor, National Products, Nite Ize, ProClip USA, Raegr, Rode, Scosche, SP United Holding, and Spigen among others.

