Jay Goth Takes Reins At Burble Creativity To Drive Commercialization And Growth

CEO to Lead Commercialization of Innovative Sensory-Based Storytelling for Neurodiverse Communities

- Jay GothMURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Burble, Inc., an innovative company specializing in sensory-based storytelling experiences, formally announced today that seasoned executive Jay Goth was appointed CEO by the Board of Directors in June. Since being appointed, he has been working with the company to prepare for an anticipated crowd funding round. Goth, who brings extensive expertise across technology, energy, finance, and healthcare, will lead Burble's commercialization efforts and drive growth.With a proven track record in guiding startups to scale, Jay Goth has successfully launched multiple ventures and is currently CEO of Murrieta Genomics and Redtail Capital. His leadership at Burble will focus on expanding the company's flagship product, the Burble Story Tent, which leverages patented MDITM (Minimally Defined Immersion) technology to create transformative experiences for the neurodiverse community, particularly individuals with autism.“I am excited to lead Burble in its mission to deliver meaningful, technology-driven storytelling experiences that support neurodiversity and creativity,” Goth said.“Our upcoming product launch will offer a unique, affordable solution for families and institutions seeking to promote imaginative engagement and calm attentiveness.”Taylor Cole, founder, chairman, and inventor of Burble technology, shared his excitement about the future under Goth's leadership:“Jay's extensive background in business strategy and commercialization will be instrumental in bringing our technology to a wider audience.”Cole, Chief Technology Officer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, added,“A person is not a widget. They don't simply fill the old gap in an organization because of what's on their resume. A person is everything that person does, everything they are passionate about, everything they dream about. We need leaders like Jay who see the full potential in people and technology.”Amelia Soriano, Chief Technology Officer of Burble, expressed her enthusiasm for the company's future under Goth's leadership.“I have a passion for creating products that are engaging, effective, and fun, as I've demonstrated in my role at TOCA Football. Jay's strategic vision and extensive experience in scaling startups will enable us to bring our technology to new markets,” Soriano said.“With a strong background in product innovation and agile delivery, I'm eager to collaborate and expand Burble's impact in the sensory storytelling space.”The Burble Story Tent, expected to become available in mid-2025, combines advanced sensory technologies, including LED lights and surround sound, to foster a captivating, interactive environment for storytelling. It offers an engaging tool for sensory development and relaxation, aimed at both families and therapy centers.To fund the final development and initial manufacturing of Burble products, the company is planning on using crowdfunding and is currently in the“testing the waters” phase of pre-marketing for the planned round.“As a former investment banker and fund manager, I know the power of the crowd,” Goth said.“Burble has a mission and story that will resonate with many parents, educators and concerned citizens. We want them to be owners of our company and are not looking for traditional venture capital. Virtually any adult in the United States will be able join our ownership group for as little as $500.”For more information on Burble and its mission, visit .Disclaimer: We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Dealmaker's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.Contact: Burble Communications TeamEmail: ...Phone: +1 (951) 704-6792

