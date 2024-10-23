Sightsavers India Registered On The BSE Social Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23 October: Sightsavers India, also known as the Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, is proud to announce its official registration on the BSE Social Stock Exchange. This significant achievement highlights our commitment to transparency, credibility, and accountability in our ongoing efforts to eliminate avoidable blindness and promote equal opportunities for people with disabilities.



Sightsavers India's registration on this further engages our drive to social impact and adherence to high standards of governance and reporting.



RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, expressed his enthusiasm about this development:



"We are thrilled to be officially registered on the BSE Social Stock Exchange. This milestone validates our efforts and enhances our ability to drive forward our mission of eliminating avoidable blindness and promoting equal opportunities for people with disabilities. We believe that this platform will significantly reinforce our capacity to create lasting social impact and engage with stakeholders who share our vision for a more inclusive world."



The registration marks a new chapter for Sightsavers India, enabling us to further our mission through increased visibility, enhanced credibility, and expanded opportunities for collaboration. We remain dedicated to our cause and are excited about the prospects this new platform offers in advancing our work and reaching more individuals in need.



About Sightsavers India



Sightsavers India or Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, is a development organization working with partners to reduce avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disabilities.



Sightsavers India collaborates with various departments of the respective state governments to scale up operations for Social Inclusion, Eye Health and Inclusive Education- our three core areas of work. We work in a sustainable way to promote lasting change by strengthening existing health systems, seeking to engage with the governments, and demonstrating best practices.

