Kalyan Banerjee’S Actions Undemocratic, Anarchist: JPC Chairman

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) A day after unruly scenes were witnessed during a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the panel's Chairman, Jagdambika Pal said on Wednesday that Trinamool MP, Kalyan Banerjee's actions were undemocratic and anarchist.

Kalyan Banerjee has been suspended for one day for his misbehaviour.

“On a proposal moved by MP Nishikant Dubey, the Lok Sabha Speaker has suspended the Trinamool MP for one day in the next session,” Jagdambika Pal told IANS.

The meeting on Tuesday was adjourned briefly after Banerjee, in a fit of rage, smashed a bottle and threw its broken pieces toward the JPC Chairman.

Jagdambika Pal condemned Banerjee's action, calling it undemocratic and anarchist.

“In a democratic set-up, one should register his dissent through vote and not resort to violence,” he said.

The JPC Chairman said that the Trinamool MP's actions were not befitting a democratic system.

“I don't know the motive behind his violence. He is getting the opportunity to regularly participate in debates in the JPC. I fail to understand what kind of vote-bank politics he is doing or whom he is trying to send a message to, by resorting to violence,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that the proceedings of the JPC, constituted on the government's initiative for detailed discussions on the Bill with all stakeholders, have been politicised by some members.

After the incident on Tuesday, a proposal was put forward to suspend Banerjee from attending the JPC meetings for one day (equivalent to two sessions).

“Kalyan Banerjee, who is a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf, is suspended for one day and two sessions under Rules 261 and 374(1)(2) of the Lok Sabha for his wrong choice of words against the committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal and hurling the pieces of a bottle at him," the proposal said.

The suspension was approved by a majority vote, though some ruling party MPs, including BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay, were not satisfied with what they said was a lenient punishment.

The ruckus in the JPC meeting began when representatives from two Cuttack-based organisations, Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Bani Prachar Mandali, were presenting their views on the Bill.

Banerjee interrupted them several times which led to a confrontation with BJP MP Gangopadhyay.

The situation escalated when Banerjee attempted to speak again out of turn, triggering a verbal duel between the two JPC members.

During this argument, Banerjee reportedly smashed a water bottle, injuring himself in the process, before hurling the broken pieces in the direction of Pal.

The meeting was stopped, and both Opposition and ruling party members later accused each other of using abusive language.