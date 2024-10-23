Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Reaches 2,530, Injuries Up To 11,803

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 23 (NNN-NNA) – The death toll from Israeli on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has reached 2,530, with injuries up to 11,803, according to a report released yesterday by the Disaster Risk Management Unit, at the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

On Monday alone, 63 people were killed and 234 others wounded in Israeli attacks, the report said.

A total of 24 people were killed and 85 others in the South Governorate, and three were killed and 21 others wounded in the Nabatieh Governorate, with Bekaa Valley reporting seven more deaths and five more injuries, the report said.

It added that, 11 people were killed and 63 others injured in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, whereas 18 were killed and 60 others wounded in Mount Lebanon.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Israel has been intensifying raids and shelling in southern and eastern regions of Lebanon, as well as Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut. In addition, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation near the border with southern Lebanon earlier this month.– NNN-NNA

