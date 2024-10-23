Building Collapses During Heavy Rains In Southern India City, Killing At Least 5 Workers
Bengaluru, India: A seven-story building under construction collapsed in southern India during heavy monsoon rains, killing at least five workers and trapping three others, Police said Wednesday.
Police said in a statement that 13 people have been rescued so far by fire and disaster response teams.
The entire building collapsed Tuesday in the Babusapalya area of Bengaluru, one of India's information and technology hubs.
The cause of the collapse is still being investigated.
Such accidents are common in India during the monsoon season from June to September.
Regulations are poorly enforced, and some builders cut corners, use substandard materials, or add unauthorized extra floors, leading to structural collapses.
