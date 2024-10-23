Safari Celebrates 14 Years Of Safari Mall Abu Hamour
Date
10/23/2024 5:02:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Safari Group of Companies Chairman Aboobacker Madappat and other management representatives cut a cake to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Safari Mall outlet located in Abu Hamour.
MENAFN23102024000063011010ID1108809935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.