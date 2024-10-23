New Oriental Announces Results For The First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Group (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE:

EDU / 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2024, which is the first quarter of New Oriental's fiscal

year 2025. Financial Highlights for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

Total net revenues increased by 30.5% year over year to US$1,435.4 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Total net revenues, excluding revenues generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, increased by 33.5% year over year to US$1,278.2 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2025.

Operating income increased by 42.9% year over year to US$293.2 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Operating income, excluding operating loss generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, increased by 58.4% year over year to US$303.1 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Net income attributable to New Oriental increased by 48.4% year over year to US$245.4 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Key Financial Results



(in thousands US$, except per ADS(1) data) 1Q FY2025 1Q FY2024 % of

change Net revenues 1,435,416 1,100,021 30.5

% Operating income 293,150 205,124 42.9

% Non-GAAP operating income (2)(3) 300,003 244,755 22.6

% Net income attributable to New Oriental 245,430 165,386 48.4

% Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental (2)(3) 264,732 189,318 39.8

% Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic 1.49 1.00 48.6

% Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted 1.48 0.99 49.6

% Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic (2)(3)(4) 1.61 1.15 40.0

% Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted (2)(3)(4) 1.60 1.13 41.3

%

(1)

Each ADS represents ten common shares. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully

fungible

with the

ADSs

listed on NYSE. (2)

GAAP represents Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America. (3)

New Oriental provides net income attributable to New Oriental, operating income and net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental on a non-GAAP basis that excludes share-based compensation expenses and gain (loss) from fair value change of

investments to provide supplemental information regarding its operating performance. For more information on these non-

GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned

"Reconciliations

of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release. (4)

The Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to

New Oriental and the same number of shares and

ADSs

used in GAAP basic and diluted EPS calculation.

Operating Highlights for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

The total number of schools and learning centers was 1,089 as of August 31, 2024, an increase of 64 and 296 compared to 1,025 as of May 31, 2024 and 793 as of August 31, 2023, respectively. The total number of schools was 80 as of August 31, 2024.

Michael Yu, New Oriental's Executive Chairman, commented, "We are delighted to start our fiscal year 2025 with a healthy top line growth of 30.5%. Total net revenues, excluding revenues generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, increased by 33.5% year over year. Our overseas test preparation and overseas study consulting business increased by approximately 18.8% and 20.7% year over year, respectively. In addition, the domestic test preparation business targeting adults and university students recorded a growth of approximately 30.4% year over year. Furthermore, our new educational business initiatives have all sustained strong momentum in this fiscal quarter, with a revenue growth of 49.8% year over year. Among these initiatives, our non-academic tutoring courses were offered in around 60 cities, attracting approximately 484,000 student enrollments in this fiscal quarter. Simultaneously, our intelligent learning system and devices were adopted in around 60 cities, with approximately 323,000 active paid users in this fiscal quarter. Backed by our

strong

educational resources, we will make consistent efforts in executing our long-term vision

to strike

a balance between healthy and sustainable growth, while improving profitability that is supported by

our enhanced service quality and operating efficiency."

Chenggang Zhou, New Oriental's Chief Executive Officer, added, "During this fiscal quarter, we monitored our

capacity expansion

closely

in alignment with the revenue growth

and

operating efficiency. As of the end of this fiscal quarter, the total number of schools and learning centers increased to 1,089. We made ongoing efforts in revamping

our online-merge-offline teaching system and applying new technologies to enhance

user experience of our educational offerings. Meanwhile, driven

by our

focus of

"high-cost performance" and multi-channel strategy, we are pleased to see East Buy's expanded

private label offerings

with 488 SKUs established across diverse categories in just two years. Our ventures across online platforms, livestreaming, and a

strategic

expansion into offline channels through partnerships with schools under New Oriental brand and other parties,

share a common vision

to reach a

wider consumer base in pursuit of

sustainable growth. In addition, It is encouraging to see our newly integrated tourism-related business achieving

tremendous growth this fiscal quarter. We initiated

high-quality overseas study tours as well as domestic research camps

for K-12 and university students. We also operated a number of top-notch tourism offerings for all age groups, including the middle-aged and elderly individuals, across 30 featured provinces in China and internationally. We believe this new business line will start to contribute meaningful revenues from this fiscal year. "

Stephen Zhihui Yang, New Oriental's Executive President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "For a better reflection of New Oriental's core educational businesses, the following operating margin numbers in this fiscal quarter excludes the financial results of East Buy's private label products and livestreaming business. As aligned

with our

expectations

in

the

previous quarter, we managed to deliver year over year improvement of operating margin for our

core educational business this fiscal quarter. Our GAAP operating margin, excluding operating margin generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business for the quarter,

was 23.7%, representing an improvement of 370 basis points year over year. Our Non-GAAP operating margin, excluding operating margin generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business for the quarter,

was 24.4%, representing an improvement of 220 basis points year over year. We recorded a positive operating cash flow of US$183.2 million this quarter and by the end of this fiscal quarter, our cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments totaled approximately US$4.9 billion. For

the rest of this

fiscal year, we strive for further

elevating

utilization and improving operational efficiency. We have great confidence in creating sustainable value for our customers and shareholders in the long term."

Share Repurchase

The Company's board of directors approved a Share Repurchase Program in July 2022, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$400 million of the Company's ADSs or common shares through the next twelve months. The Company's board of directors further approved to extend the effective time of the Share Repurchase Program to May 31, 2025 and increasing the aggregate value of shares that the Company is authorized to repurchase from US$400 million to US$700 million. As of October 22, 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 9.8 million ADSs for approximately US$457.9 million from the open market.

Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

Net Revenues

For the first fiscal quarter of 2025, New Oriental reported net revenues of US$1,435.4 million, representing a 30.5% increase year over year. Net revenues, excluding revenues generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, were US$1,278.2 million, representing a 33.5% increase year over year. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in net revenues from our educational new business initiatives.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the quarter were US$1,142.3

million, representing a 27.6% increase year over year. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses for the quarter, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,135.4

million, representing a 32.8% increase year over year. The increase was primarily due to the cost and expenses related to the accelerated capacity expansion for educational businesses and newly integrated tourism-related business.



Cost of revenues increased by 32.3% year over year to US$583.5

million.

Selling and marketing expenses

increased by 42.3% year over year to US$193.7 million. General and administrative expenses

for the quarter increased by 15.0% year over year to US$365.1 million. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were US$354.5 million, representing a 22.1% increase year over year.

Total share-based compensation expenses, which were allocated to related operating costs and expenses, decreased

by 82.7% to US$6.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025.

Operating Income and Operating Margin

Operating income

was US$293.2 million, representing a 42.9% increase

year over year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the quarter was US$300.0 million, representing a 22.6% increase year over year.

Operating margin for the quarter was 20.4%, compared to 18.6% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, for the quarter was 20.9%, compared to 22.3% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net Income and Net Income per ADS

Net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was US$245.4 million, representing a 48.4% increase

year over year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were US$1.49 and US$1.48, respectively.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per ADS

Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was US$264.7 million, representing a 39.8% increase year over year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were US$1.61 and US$1.60, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net operating cash inflow for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 was approximately US$183.2 million and capital expenditures for the quarter were US$80.2 million.

Balance Sheet

As of August 31, 2024, New Oriental had cash and cash equivalents of US$1,147.0 million. In addition, the Company had US$1,513.8 million in term deposits and US$2,248.6 million in short-term investment.

New Oriental's deferred revenue, which represents cash collected upfront from customers and related revenue that will be recognized as the services or goods are delivered, at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was US$1,733.1 million, an increase of 23.7% as compared to US$1,401.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Outlook for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2025

New Oriental expects total net revenues, excluding revenues generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business,

in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (September 1, 2024 to November 30, 2024) to be in the range of US$851.4 million to US$871.8 million, representing year over year increase in the range of 25% to 28%.



This forecast reflects New Oriental's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on October 23, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on October 23, 2024, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).



Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, and unique personal PIN.

Conference call registration link: . It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental FY2025 Q1 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s) and personal PIN) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at

.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed via the webcast on-demand by registering at

first. The replay will be available until October 23, 2025.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of educational services and test preparation courses, private label products and livestreaming e-commerce, overseas study consulting services, and educational materials and distribution. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU ) and SEHK (9901), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents ten common shares, are listed and traded on the NYSE. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as New Oriental's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. New Oriental may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about New Oriental's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our ability to effectively and efficiently manage changes of our existing business and new business; our ability to execute our business strategies; uncertainties in relation to the interpretation and implementation of or proposed changes to, the PRC laws, regulations and policies regarding the private education industry; our ability to attract students without a significant increase in course fees; our ability to maintain and enhance our "New Oriental" brand; our ability to maintain consistent teaching quality throughout our school network, or service quality throughout our brand; our ability to achieve the benefits we expect from recent and future acquisitions; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to copyright and other intellectual property rights; competition in the private education sector and livestreaming e-commerce business in China; the continuing efforts of our senior management team and other key personnel, health epidemics and other outbreaks in China; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New Oriental does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and New Oriental undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement New Oriental's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, New Oriental uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and gain (loss) from fair value change of investments, operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating margin excluding share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share excluding share-based compensation expenses and gain (loss) from fair value change of investments. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

New Oriental believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based compensation expenses and gain (loss) from fair value change of investments that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. New Oriental believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to New Oriental's historical performance and liquidity. New Oriental believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP measures is that they exclude share-based compensation charge and gain (loss) from fair value change of investments that has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Rita Fong

























Ms. Sisi Zhao

FTI Consulting

























New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Tel:



+852 3768 4548





Tel:



+86-10-6260-5568

Email:

[email protected]



Email: [email protected]

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

As of August 31

As of May 31 2024

2024 (Unaudited)

(Audited)

USD

USD ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,146,959

1,389,359 Restricted cash, current 180,671

177,411 Term deposits, current 1,411,444

1,320,167 Short-term investments 2,248,568

2,065,579 Accounts receivable, net 34,461

29,689 Inventory, net 95,354

92,806 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 369,193

309,464 Amounts due from related parties, current 4,643

4,403 Total current assets 5,491,293

5,388,878







Restricted cash, non-current 23,521

22,334 Term deposits, non-current 102,327

169,203 Property and equipment, net 704,270

507,981 Land use rights, net 4,488

4,450 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 13,880

7,273 Long-term deposits 40,280

38,161 Intangible assets, net 17,596

18,672 Goodwill, net 105,757

103,958 Long-term investments, net 365,453

355,812 Deferred tax assets, net 71,626

72,727 Right-of-use assets 701,090

653,905 Other non-current assets 67,537

188,319 Total assets 7,709,118

7,531,673







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 101,989

105,681 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 702,086

774,805 Income taxes payable 205,450

139,822 Amounts due to related parties 452

551 Deferred revenue 1,733,126

1,780,063 Operating lease liability, current 222,441

199,933 Total current liabilities 2,965,544

3,000,855







Deferred tax liabilities 16,605

19,407 Unsecured senior notes 14,403

14,403 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 473,627

447,994 Total long-term liabilities 504,635

481,804







Total liabilities 3,470,179

3,482,659







Equity







New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shareholders' equity 3,968,629

3,775,934

Non-controlling interests 270,310

273,080 Total equity 4,238,939

4,049,014







Total liabilities and equity 7,709,118

7,531,673

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)







For the Three Months Ended August 31

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Net revenues 1,435,416

1,100,021







Operating cost and expenses (note 1)





Cost of revenues 583,521

441,218 Selling and marketing 193,692

136,121 General and administrative 365,053

317,558 Total operating cost and expenses 1,142,266

894,897 Operating income 293,150

205,124 (Loss)/Gain from fair value change of investments (11,913)

7,248 Other income, net 39,087

34,728 Provision for income taxes (77,551)

(62,530) Gain/(Loss) from equity method investments 210

(8,496) Net income 242,983

176,074







Add: Net loss/ (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 2,447

(10,688) Net income attributable to New Oriental Education &

Technology Group Inc.'s shareholders 245,430

165,386















Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-Basic

(note 2) 0.15

0.10







Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-Diluted

(note 2) 0.15

0.10







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-Basic

(note 2) 1.49

1.00







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-Diluted

(note 2) 1.48

0.99

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)





For the Three Months Ended August 31

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







General and administrative expenses 365,053

317,558 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in

general and administrative expenses 10,598

27,232 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 354,455

290,326







Total operating cost and expenses 1,142,266

894,897 Less: Share-based compensation expenses 6,853

39,631 Non-GAAP operating cost and expenses 1,135,413

855,266







Operating income 293,150

205,124 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 6,853

39,631 Non-GAAP operating income 300,003

244,755







Operating margin 20.4

%

18.6

% Non-GAAP operating margin 20.9

%

22.3

%







Net income attributable to New Oriental 245,430

165,386 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 7,389

31,180 Less: (Loss)/Gain from fair value change of

investments (11,913)

7,248 Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental 264,732

189,318







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 1.49

1.00 Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 1.48

0.99







Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental - Basic (note 2) 1.61

1.15 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental - Diluted (note 2) 1.60

1.13







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic

net income per ADS (note 2) 1,648,666,786

1,651,203,885 Weighted average shares used in calculating

diluted net income per ADS (note 2) 1,659,034,134

1,665,318,691







Non-GAAP net income per share - basic 0.16

0.11 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 0.16

0.11

Notes:







Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses (in thousands) are included in the operating cost and expenses as

follows:









For the Three Months Ended August 31

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Cost of revenues (3,146)

4,972 Selling and marketing (599)

7,427 General and administrative 10,598

27,232 Total 6,853

39,631







Note 2: Each ADS represents ten common shares.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)







For the Three Months Ended August 31

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







Net cash provided by operating activities 183,210

335,786 Net cash used in investing activities (295,156)

(208,166) Net cash used in financing activities (153,494)

(12,991) Effect of exchange rate changes 27,487

(29,335)







Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (237,953)

85,294







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period 1,589,104

1,805,427







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period 1,351,151

1,890,721

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

