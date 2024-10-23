Delhi LG VK Saxena Tells SC: 'Didn't Know Permission Was Needed' For Cutting 600 Trees In Ridge Area

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena told the Supreme Court in a personal affidavit that he was unaware that permission was needed for tree felling in the capital's Ridge area, reported NDTV on Wednesday.



Delhi LG Saxena, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), responded after the SC set an October 22 deadline for him to act against DDA officials for illegally axing over 1,100 trees.



The Supreme Court had also sought a response from Saxena on why the trees were cut in the city's Ridge area without any mandatory clearance from the court.



Earlier, the court had asked Saxena what actions he had taken to assume responsibility for the alleged illegal felling of over 600 to 650 trees in the area.

The court is hearing a contempt case over the axing of trees. The SC bench said that if the chairperson agrees, criminal action can be taken against the officers responsible for the tree cutting.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a Supreme Court bench-led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked Saxena specific questions about the illegal tree cutting and other details related to the matter.



The court questioned Saxena about his visit to the site on February 3 and his knowledge of the tree cutting. The court also asked about the DDA's application seeking permission to cut the trees, reported Hindustan Times.



In his response, the Delhi LG admitted that nearly 642 trees were felled and not 1,100 as per the petitioner. He also added that 174 trees which were axed were in non-forest area.

The court also asked the Delhi LG Saxena about his actions after being informed about illegal felling. Saxena called the incident“unfortunate" and stated there was no act of commission or ommission by the DDA Vice Chairman Subhasish Panda, reported HT.