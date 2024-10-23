Weather Update Today: Yellow Alert Issued In Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal And THESE States. Check IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in several states today i.e. October 23.



As per the weather department, heavy rains is likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

This heavy rainfall warning comes amid the time when cyclone Dana is set to make landfall on midnight of October 24 to the early morning of October 25. As per IMD, Cyclone 'Dana' is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday. While speaking to ANI, IMD Senior scientist Umashankar Das said that the expected speed is 100-110 km/hour and gusting of 220km/hour

In Odisha, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted over the next three days, the weather office warned.