Brazilian Commercial Aviation Achieves Record-Breaking September

Brazil's commercial sector experienced its most successful September ever, transporting nearly 10 million passengers. This marks a 5.7% increase compared to the same month last year, as reported by the of and Airports.



The data, based on statistics from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) , reveals that domestic flight increased by 4.3% last month. Over 7.9 million people traveled on internal flights, setting a record for the period since 2000.



Internationally, Brazil surpassed the 2 million passenger mark for the first time in September. This figure is 11.4% higher than last year's total, equating to an additional 210,000 passengers compared to the previous period.



The rise in tourism traffic results from a strategic plan by the Federal Government. The plan enhanced dialogues with international governments and companies to increase flights from Brazil to under-served destinations. This includes expanding air operations to locations like Aruba in the Caribbean and Bogotá in Colombia.







This week, during bilateral meetings with companies and government representatives from Portugal and Spain, Brazil aims to sign a collaboration agreement. The goal is to further expand air and maritime markets.



"We are in Europe to showcase Brazil's incredible opportunities and strengthen strategic partnerships. Expectations are high for these talks and their potential impact on our ports and airports," stated Costa Filho, the Minister of Ports and Airports.



In September, all Brazilian regions saw increased passenger flow except for the South, due to Porto Alegre airport's closure, which began receiving flights again on Monday.



Internationally, São Paulo's Guarulhos Airport handled 1.2 million passengers, accounting for 31% of all international travelers. This represents an increase of 70,000 tourists compared to the same period last year.



Galeão Airport in Rio de Janeiro was the second busiest for international flights. In September, 363,000 people either departed or arrived through this hub. This number constitutes 8.9% of monthly traffic, a 28.7% rise from September 2023.

