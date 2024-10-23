Neoenergia’S Third Quarter: Revenue Soars Amid Profit Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian giant Neoenergia faced challenging conditions during the third quarter of 2024. The company's adjusted net reached R$ 908 million ($162.1 million), showing a 7% decrease from 2023.



The company' raw net profit fell more sharply to R$ 841 million ($150.2 million), marking a 46% decline compared to the previous year. However, net revenue showed positive momentum, climbing 23% to R$ 11.833 billion ($2.11 billion).



Several factors contributed to these mixed results. The expiration of the Termopernambuco power contract earlier in the year affected overall performance. Negative tariff adjustments across distribution networks also played a crucial role in reducing profits.



The company's EBITDA declined by 5% to R$ 2.485 billion ($443.7 million). Meanwhile, consolidated net debt grew to R$ 42.177 billion ($7.53 billion), representing an 8% increase. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio rose to 3.43%, reflecting higher leverage.







Neoenergia maintained strong investment activity throughout the quarter. The company deployed R$ 2.6 billion ($464.3 million) in various projects, showing a 17% increase from the previous year.



Looking at the broader nine-month period, Neoenergia demonstrated resilience. Total net profit reached R$ 2.923 billion ($521.9 million), growing 2% compared to 2023. Revenue for this period hit R$ 33.836 billion ($6.04 billion).



The company's commitment to infrastructure development remained solid. Between January and September, total investments reached R$ 6.7 billion ($1.19 billion). Distribution networks received R$ 3.7 billion ($660.7 million) of these funds.



These investments targeted five key regions through local subsidiaries. The beneficiaries included Brasília, Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo/Mato Grosso do Sul, and Pernambuco. Each area saw significant grid improvements.



The energy sector landscape continues to evolve in Brazil. Regulatory changes and market dynamics shape company strategies. Neoenergia adapts its operations while maintaining focus on sustainable growth.

Recent developments suggest a strategic shift toward renewable energy sources. The company balances traditional power generation with emerging technologies. This approach aims to secure long-term market position.



The financial results reflect broader industry challenges. Rising operational costs and regulatory adjustments impact profitability. Yet, revenue growth indicates strong market demand for energy services.



Neoenergia's performance demonstrates the complex nature of Brazil's energy market. The company navigates between investment needs and financial constraints. This balance shapes its operational decisions.



The future outlook depends on various factors. Market conditions, regulatory environment, and investment returns will influence performance. The company maintains its focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth.

