World AI Show - Mumbai Edition Is Set To Host AI Experts And Enthusiasts In Pivotal Talks On India's AI Revolution

MUMBAI, INDIA, Oct 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - WAIS India series is to take place at the Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 24th October 2024. The much-awaited one-day will gather 500+ AI enthusiasts and tech leaders from Pan India to seek further insights as to how“GenAI Surfaces to Power AI”.

As India positions itself as a global leader in digital innovation, the 43rd Global Edition of World AI Show, an event by Trescon, will highlight how it helps the enterprises and businesses.







Recent industry analysis indicates that the AI market in India is experiencing remarkable growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 25-35 percent by 2027. Currently valued between $7-10 billion, this market is expected to surge to approximately US$ 22 billion, underscoring India's pivotal role in the global AI revolution. This rapid expansion highlights India's increasing influence and innovative capabilities in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

In line with this transformative growth, the summit will address the opportunities and challenges within the AI landscape, focusing on three critical areas: AI ethics, the integration of Generative AI, and enhancing customer experiences. Attendees will engage in discussions about responsible AI practices, ensuring transparency and fairness, and how AI can drive seamless interactions that prioritize customer satisfaction.

The World AI Show will also explore the impact of Generative AI on customer service, including its role in automating routine tasks and improving operational efficiency. Discussions will highlight how ethical AI deployment fosters trust and transparency, as well as the importance of ensuring data privacy and compliance with regulations.

Attendees at the event will seek further insights on the recent advancements in Generative AI models and deliberate on critical issues such as driving successful AI transformation, preparing enterprises and businesses for AI integration, navigating the next decade of technological evolution, and shaping the future of AI.

Our esteemed speaker line-up:

- Sumnesh Joshi, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Communication, Government of India

- Ashwini Tewari, Managing Director, State Bank of India

- CP Gurnani, Co-founder & Executive Vice Chairman, AlonOS

- Tapan Singhel, MD& CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

- Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-Founder & Board Member, Good Glamm Group

- Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, Honeywell Automation & 5F World

- Dr Satyam Priyadarshy, Ex Technology Fellow, Halliburton, Founder and CEO ReigniteFuture

- Abhivardhan, Founder & Chairperson, Indian Society of Artificial Intelligence & Law

- Tejas Shah, Chief Information Officer, L'Oreal

- Kapil Chandel, EVP & Head of Data Science, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

- Guruprasad Rao, Chief Analytics & Insights Officer, Tata Power

- Kiran Komatla, Group Chief Technology Officer, Restaurant Brands Asia

- Ankit Goenka, Senior VP, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

- Rakesh Gupta, Head Customer Services & Customer Experience, Panasonic Electric Works India

- Vishal Bhatia, Chief Digital Officer, Canara Bank

- Sujatha S Iyer, Head of AI Security, ManageEngine

- Shvetal Desai, Co-Founder, Nividous

- Gaurav Singh, Chief Technology Advisor, Pinkerton

- Madhu S Dutta, Head- Marketing Communication & Content, Raymond

- Akshay Yadava, Director, Unique Identifiction Authority of India (UIDAI)

- Anurag Khare, Head of Digital Marketing, Ion Exchange

- Juhi Singh, Head- International Ecommerce & Global Digital Centre of Excellence, Marico

“AI is crucial to India's economic blueprint, catalyzing innovation and growth across diverse sectors. With this integration, we are laying a strong foundation that pushes India forward as a leader in global technology and economic development. The World AI Show provides a crucial platform that propels this vision forward, showcasing how AI can drive substantial economic benefits and position India at the forefront of global technological innovation.” - Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman, Trescon.

Sharing his enthusiasm about speaking at the event, Sumnesh Joshi, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Communication, Government of India said,“I am excited to speak at the World AI Show in Mumbai. This event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with a global audience and share valuable insights. I look forward to discussing how digital transformation is shaping governance and impacting the broader digital economy.”

Moreover, the summit will recognize the Top 100 AI Leaders during the awards ceremony. This much-anticipated segment will recognize and honor the most impactful AI professionals in India, celebrating their outstanding leadership and exceptional contributions across various sectors. Don't miss this chance to witness and be part of a celebration that acknowledges the individuals setting new benchmarks in AI.

The 43rd Edition of the World AI Show is supported by:



Platinum Partner – MAGURE Tech Middle East

Gold Partner – Manage Engine

Silver Partner – Nividous

Exhibitors – ADQ, Citiuscomm, Apto, Salesken

Supporting Association – Indian Society of Artificial Intelligence and Law

Official Event Tech Partner – KONFHUB Official Print Partner – Business Standard

