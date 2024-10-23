(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Instrumentation - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water automation and instrumentation market is estimated to be worth US$11.463 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% and reaching a market size of US$16.762 billion by 2029.



Recent innovations like better desalination from previously unused water sources alongside new technologies on recycling drainages have resulted in higher productivity levels in industrial facilities.

Moreover, throughout the forecast period, a rapid expansion of the water automation and instrumentation market is expected. This is explained by the growing scarcity of water in the manufacturing sectors for operations and processing. Some of the factors driving the market demand for the water automation and instrumentation market are the escalating concerns about rising supply and processing costs as well as significant events about water intake, water treatment, transmission, and distribution.

Furthermore, the manufacturing sector is now required to install water automation and instrumentation systems in their facilities due to the government's strict regulations aimed at reducing pollution of the soil and water. The manufacturing industries eventually benefit from automation and instrumentation because these tasks are completed automatically, requiring less human intervention, manpower, and labor costs.

Increased demand due to freshwater scarcity is anticipated to increase the market demand

The worldwide water automation and instrumentation market's expansion is mainly attributed to the growing shortage of fresh water and the importance of waste-water treatment. These include the metal, food, and chemical industries, which are using these systems to manage their water usage and disposal more effectively. Regulatory policies are expected to be significant drivers of this demand in North America, where there is rapid industrial development with limited supplies of clean water.

North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

The global water automation and instrumentation industry is expected to be driven by efficiency, resilience, sustainability, and swift adoption of new technologies. Additionally, there is a constant demand for water automation and instrumentation solutions driven by the rising need for water scarcity, aging infrastructure, data-driven decision-making, digitalization, and smart water networks. A high dependence on artificial intelligence in water automation and instrumentation systems will also support market growth. Overall, North America offers an impressive climate for economic growth and technological advances, which results in significant growth in Canada's and Mexico's water automation systems over time.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.46 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.76 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

