Edarat Group Ready To Spearhead The Kingdom's Digital Transformation At DCCI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) INDIA, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is coming back to Saudi Arabia on 5 – 6 November 2024 and this time with Edarat Group leading from the front. Not only will the datacentre engineering consulting & cloud services leader put on a grand showcase of its cutting-edge solutions but will also share crucial insights concerning the hottest topics with a cherry-picked community of 300+ public & private sector professionals.



Edarat has made its intentions quite clear of supporting Vision 2030 and accelerating the Kingdom's digital transformation. Just few months before announcing its participation for DCCI, it had joined hands with Armada, an edge computing pioneer to aid businesses across the GCC and MENA regions in leveraging their data. With the primary focus on bridging the digital divide, the partnership is also said to assist organisations in capitalising on GenAI, edge computing and predictive models.



Now, the datacentre engineering consulting & cloud services leader is pacing to forge strategic partnerships at DCCI which is known to host a pre-qualified gathering of datacentre & cloud leaders, top C-suite professionals, most senior executives and key decision makers from the Kingdom's leading public & private organisations.



In a statement issued, following the announcement of Edarat's participation, its Chief Business Development Officer, Jihad Nehme expressed,“We are excited by our participation in the Datacenter & Cloud Infrastructure Summit in Saudi Arabia, a key event that aligns with our commitment to driving innovation and fostering growth in the region's digital landscape. I am thrilled to engage with industry leaders and stakeholders at this summit. The transformation of the datacenter infrastructure is pivotal not only for efficient cloud computing solutions but also for advancing AI capabilities that are integral to realizing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Our participation underscores our dedication to contributing to the development of robust and scalable datacenter solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and enhance the technological ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to sharing insights and collaborating with peers to explore how we can leverage the latest advancements in cloud & AI technologies to drive sustainable development and innovation. Together, let's pave the way for a brighter, technologically empowered future.”



Last year, the DCCI platform was graced by the top officials from the Kingdom's ministries and renowned organisations including but not limited to Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Ministry of Health, Saudi Cloud Computing Association, Saudi National Bank, Saudi Pro League & many others.



Considering the fact that DCCI caters to diverse sectors, Edarat Group will be seen taking active participation in addressing their datacentre & cloud challenges. Even in March this year, the organisation grabbed headlines when it partnered with the global giant Lenovo to tackle cloud-focused challenges directly by delivering Bare Metal solutions particularly customized for the Kingdom-based businesses.



To top it all, the conference agenda at DCCI is specifically curated to shed light on the most pressing topics from the datacentre & cloud landscape. Some of the topics include, 'National Data Sovereignty and Upholding Data Privacy', 'Mitigating Cybersecurity and Cloud Security Risks', 'DevSecOps: Embedding Security for Critical Infrastructures and Applications', 'Empowering Data Centre Operators with Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Applications', 'Advancing Web 3.0: Shaping a Secure, Transparent, and User-Centric Digital Infrastructure Landscape' and many more.



In today's dynamic era, when events in Riyadh are turning on the heat in the Middle East, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organizing body – Tradepass, highlighted why his organisation has chosen the Kingdom as one of the prime destinations for DCCI,“Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit is a salute to the Saudi Government's exemplary move of incentivizing the whole process of developing and operating datacentres within the country. The platform is aimed towards bringing the public and private sectors closer to harnessing the latest datacentre & cloud advancements. This won't just help organisations in scaling their businesses but will also put the Kingdom at the most formidable position at the global front.”

Shrinkhal Sharad

Tradepass

+91 80 6166 4401

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.