Change In The Management Board Of LPKF SE
10/23/2024
Garbsen, 23 October 2024 – Chief financial Officer Christian Witt will leave LPKF Laser & Electronics at the end of this year by mutual agreement. During his 6 years tenure, Witt was responsible for Finance, IT/Digital, Purchasing, Investor Relations and ESG.
The Supervisory Board thanks Witt for his financial leadership and collaboration. "As CFO, Christian Witt has built a strong financial team and actively helped shape the strategic realignment of LPKF for future growth. We wish him well, both personally and professionally", said Jean-Michel Richard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LPKF.
"I would like to thank all my colleagues and especially my Management Board colleague Klaus Fiedler for their dedicated and collegial cooperation. For me personally, now is the time to take the next step in my career. I wish LPKF continued success on its growth path," said Witt.
Christian Witt will leave LPKF SE on 31. December 2024.
A search for his successor is well underway.
About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is a leading provider of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are of crucial importance to the production of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and a large number of other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide via subsidiaries and representative offices. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE are traded in the Prime Standard segment of Deutsche Börse (ISIN 0006450000).
