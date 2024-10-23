Kuwait Cabinet Discusses Latest Preparations For Hosting GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kuwait's Cabinet discussed the country's latest preparations for hosting the 45th Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, in a weekly regular session on Tuesday.

Chaired by HH Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet welcomed Their Majesties and Highnesses, the GCC leaders, their accompanying delegations and guests for the Summit due on December 1.

The Council stressed the importance of this Gulf event, which reflects the deep historical relations between the GCC countries, out of the belief of the GCC countries in the unity of purpose and common destiny, and working to enhance the path of cooperation and consolidate the bonds of ties between the GCC countries and advance progress and development in all areas to achieve the hopes, aspirations and ambitions of the GCC leaders and peoples.

