New GSMA Report Shows Mobile Internet Connectivity Continues To Grow Globally

The benefits of mobile connectivity have yet to be fully realised as 43% of the global population – equivalent to 3.45 billion people – still do not use mobile internet, according to the latest

GSMA

'State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2024 ' report.

While the proportion of the global population using mobile internet on their own device continues to increase annually, the rate of user growth is slowing. 160 million people started using mobile internet last year, compared to 2015-2021 when more than 200 million new users were added each year.

Closing the gaps

The findings from the latest report – funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) via the GSMA Mobile for Development Foundation – include:



4.6 billion people (57% of the global population) now use mobile internet on their own device

350 million people (4% of the global population) live in areas without mobile internet networks (the coverage gap)

3.1 billion people (39% of the global population) live within mobile internet coverage but do not use it (the usage gap). The usage gap is nine times the size of the coverage gap In Sub-Saharan Africa, only 27% of the population use mobile internet services, leaving a 13% coverage gap and 60% usage gap

Closing the usage gap would be worth an estimated $3.5 trillion to the global economy during 2023-2030, with 90% of this impact benefiting low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

For the unconnected in LMICs, device affordability and digital skills and literacy are the main barriers

to mobile internet adoption.

In these countries, entry-level internet-enabled devices cost 18% of average monthly income, with this rising to 51% for the world's poorest 20%. In Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for a quarter of the global unconnected population, this rises to 99% of average monthly income for the region's poorest 20%.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer at the GSMA, said: "Despite continued progress in expanding the reach of network infrastructure and in increasing mobile internet adoption, significant digital divides remain.

"Collaboration among governments, international organisations and the mobile industry is essential to addressing barriers such as affordability, digital skills, and awareness of the mobile internet and its benefits. This effort must also focus on investing in local digital ecosystems and ensuring robust online safety frameworks."

