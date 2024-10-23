(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Wound Care Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Wound, Type of Acute Wound, Type of Chronic Wound, Type of AI Technology, End User and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in wound care market is estimated to be USD 0.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.4 billion in 2035. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 35%, during the forecast period 2024-2035.

AI in wound care is an integration of artificial intelligence solutions in the wound care domain allowing technology to comprehend problem-solving capabilities and human intelligence, accelerating the diagnosis, assessment, monitoring, and the treatment of wounds. In the US, over 10 million people suffer from chronic and nonhealing wounds, taking in account of 2.5% of the entire population of US.

It is estimated that by 2060, the elderly population of the United States would exceed 77 million, contributing to the increased cases of chronic wounds. The US Medicare Beneficiaries have been spending $95 million annually for the treatment of chronic wounds, specifically surgical wounds and diabetic ulcers. The growing financial burden on Medicare, which resulted in reduction of funding for healthcare providers and services, had led patients to compromise with the quality of wound care accompanied by slower healing and inappropriate diagnosis.

Despite advances in wound care, there are still unmet needs, including faster healing, improved scar appearance, and accurate diagnosis and evaluation of wounds. These challenges have contributed to the growing financial burden on the wound care industry, which has resulted in reduced funding for healthcare providers and services. This has led to concerns about limited access to care, longer wait times, and potentially lower quality of care.

To address these challenges, artificial intelligence in wound care is exploring innovative solutions to overcome the limitations of conventional treatment approaches. Machine and deep learning technologies have emerged as promising options in this field. Experts believe that integrating AI with wound care has significant revenue generation potential due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, AI's ability to enhance digital wound care expertise, and the development of advanced technologies.

With increasing investment activity in this domain, the AI in wound care market is likely to be driven by these developments in the near future.

Leading Market Companies in AI in Wound Care Markets Include



eKare

healthy.io

Kronikare

Intellicure

Perceptive Solutions

Spectral AI

Swift Medical

The Wound Pros

Tissue Analytics Wound Vision

Key Market Segments

Type of Wound



Acute Wound Chronic Wound

Type of Acute Wound



Burns

Surgical Site Infections Other Acute Wounds

Route of Chronic Wound



Diabetic Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers Other Chronic Wounds

Type of Technology



Deep Learning

Machine Learning Other Technologies

Type of End Users



Clinical Trials and Research Centers

Home Health Agencies

Hospitals Other Facilities

Key Geographical Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and North Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1 Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Project Methodology

2.4. Forecast Methodology

2.5. Robust Quality Control

2.6. Key Market Segmentations

2.7. Key Considerations

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Artificial Intelligence in Wound Care

5.3. Types of Wounds

5.4. Types of AI in Wound Care Solutions

5.5. Need of AI in Wound Care Solutions

5.6. Applications of AI in Wound Care

5.7. Advantages and Disadvantages of AI in Wound Care

5.8. Recent Developments in Wound Care

5.9. Future Perspectives

6. AI-POWERED WOUND CARE SOLUTION PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1 Chapter Overview

6.2. AI-powered Wound Care Solution Providers: Overall Market Landscape

6.3. AI in Wound Care: Overall Market Landscape

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Detailed Company Profiles of Prominent AI in Wound Care Solution Providers

7.2.1. eKare

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. AI-powered Wound Care Solutions Portfolio

7.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.2.2. Intellicure

7.2.4. Kronikare

7.2.5. Perceptive Solutions

7.2.6. Spectral AI

7.2.7. Swift Medical

7.2.8. The Wound Pros

7.2.9. Tissue Analytics

7.2.10. Wound Vision

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Partnership Models

8.2. AI in Wound Care: Partnerships and Collaborations

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Funding Models

9.3. AI in Wound Care: Funding and Investments

10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Market Drivers

10.3. Market Restraints

10.4. Market Opportunities

10.5. Market Challenges

10.6. Conclusion

11. GLOBAL AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global AI in Wound Care Market, Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035) (USD Billion)

11.4. Key Market Segmentations

12. AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF WOUND

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. AI in Wound Care: Distribution by Type of Wound, 2019, 2024 and 2035

12.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

13. AI IN ACUTE WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF ACUTE WOUND

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. AI in Acute Wound Care Market: Distribution by Type of Acute Wound, 2019, 2024 and 2035

13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

14. AI IN CHRONIC WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF CHRONIC WOUND

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. AI in Chronic Wound Care Market: Distribution by Type of Chronic Wound, 2019, 2024 and 2035

14.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

15. AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF AI TECHNOLOGY

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. AI in Wound Care Market: Distribution by Type of AI Technology, 2019, 2024 and 2035

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET, BY END-USER

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. AI in Wound Care Market: Distribution by End-user, 2019, 2024 and 2035

16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

17. AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. AI in Wound Care Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2019, 2024 and 2035

17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

18. CONCLUSION

19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

AI in Wound Care

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900