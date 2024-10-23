(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gift card is poised to witness substantial growth with projections estimating a reach of US$555.8 billion in 2024. This growth trajectory represents a 7.9% annual increase, highlighting the robust dynamism and expansion within the sector. Furthermore, the industry is expected to maintain a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2024 to 2028, indicating a sustained upward momentum.

Innovations and Product Launches Broaden Market Horizons

Recent years have seen a plethora of product launches and innovations, particularly in digital gift card solutions, that cater to the evolving needs of consumers and corporate clients alike. Strategic ventures and international expansions have been pivotal, facilitating growth across varied retail segments. For instance, the partnership between major brands and gift card providers has led to significant enhancements in the consumer experience and an uptick in gift card revenues. The sector has also seen a trend towards personalization and convenience, with features that expedite transaction processes and offer customizability to consumers.

Strategic Alliances Position Market Players for Success

Strategic partnerships have been key in fostering significant growth within the gift card industry. Collaborations between retailers and gift card platforms have resulted in the expansion of product ranges and distribution networks. These partnerships aim to meet consumer demand and achieve scale in both domestic and international markets, enabling stakeholders to leverage market opportunities effectively.

Regulatory Landscape Influences Market Dynamics

The regulatory environment continues to shape the gift card industry, with varied implications across different regions. Regulatory initiatives aim to protect consumer interests, such as mandating minimum expiry periods for gift cards and enhancing disclosure requirements. As a result, businesses are required to adapt to new compliance requirements, while leveraging opportunities for community engagement and supporting local economies through targeted government initiatives.

Market Outlook and Future Directions

With the steadfast growth and the convergence of retail, technology, and financial services within the gift card market, the industry remains a significant contributor to consumer spending and economic development. This growth is accompanied by an anticipated increase in investments from key market participants, who are likely to pursue strategic alliances to further enhance their market presence and capture growth opportunities. The collective insights from industry developments, consumer buying patterns, and comprehensive market analysis underline the increasing centrality of the gift card and incentive card markets to the global retail landscape, poised for further growth and innovation in the years to come. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 5628 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $555.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $716.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 global, 5 regional and 20 country reports



Global Report - Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Regional Report 1 - North America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Regional Report 2 - Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Regional Report 3 - Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Regional Report 4 - Middle East & Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Regional Report 5 - Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 1 - Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 2 - Australia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 3 - Brazil Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 4 - Canada Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 5 - China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 6 - France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 7 - Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 8 - India Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 9 - Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 10 - Italy Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 11 - Kenya Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 12 - Mexico Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 13 - Nigeria Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 14 - Philippines Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 15 - Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 16 - South Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 17 - Thailand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 18 - United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 19 - United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook) Country Report 20 - United States Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Scope for Each Report

Total Spend on Gifts



By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments) By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments



Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment



Retail Consumer Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size



By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer



By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics



Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer



By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)



Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)



Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)



Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit

