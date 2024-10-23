Techno Q To Participate At Milipol Qatar 2024
Doha: Techno Q, a regional System Integrator, announces its participation in Milipol Qatar, the premier international event for homeland security and safety.
The event, set to take place October 29-31 at the Doha exhibition and convention Center (DECC), will spotlight the latest advancements in security technology from all around the globe.
Techno Q will be exhibiting alongside some of its prominent partners, including industry giants FLIR Systems, Huawei, VEER - video Analytics, Dahua Technology MENA, Gallagher Security, Milestone Systems, and Prysm Software.
This collaboration promises to deliver state-of-the-art security solutions designed to enhance safety and security across industries.
“Milipol Qatar provides a pivotal platform for us to showcase our unwavering dedication to continuous research and development in the realm of security systems. Our booth will offer visitors a glimpse into how our innovative solutions are reshaping the future landscape of the security industry in Qatar,” said Abdulla Alansari, CEO & Co-founder of Techno Q.
The event serves as an important platform for networking with industry leaders and gaining insights into the evolving landscape of security.
Techno Q is at the forefront of system integrations, addressing the complex challenges emerging in this sector.
Visit Techno Q at Booth D 002 to explore their latest security systems. Attendees, including industry professionals, media, and investors, can engage in live demonstrations, discuss customized solutions with Techno Q's experts, and explore potential partnerships and investment opportunities.
