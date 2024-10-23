Israel Unlikely To Take Major Action Against Iran: Senior Commander

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Oct 23 (IANS) A senior Iranian commander said that Israel would not take a "major and significant" military action against Iran, according to local media.

Mohammad-Ali Jafari, Commander of the Baghiyatallah Cultural and Social Headquarters, said on Tuesday that Israel would probably carry out a "desperate, limited and small-scale" attack to "say that it has taken an action or responded" to Iran's October 1 missile operation.

Israel would not be able to carry out an operation on a par with Tehran's attack, he said.

Jafari noted that Iran's response would highly depend on the intensity of Israel's attack, reports Xinhua, quoting the semi-official Fars News agency.

"If the enemy takes a major and significant action, it will receive a response several times greater in intensity," said Jafari, former commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On October 1, Iran fired approximately 180 missiles at Israeli targets. Tehran described the strikes as retaliation for the assassinations of several leaders of the regional resistance groups and Israel's military actions against Lebanese and Palestinian armed groups.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a "grave mistake" and vowed retaliation.