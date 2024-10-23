Massive Turnout At Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow In Wayanad

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Oct 23 (IANS) Huge crowd turned out for leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday as she headed to the Wayanad Collectorate to file her nomination for bypolls to the constituency which was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

The locals claimed that this was the biggest-ever public turnout in Kerala's hilly district of Wayanad. Young and old, men and women with many carrying their babies and children lined up the roads to catch a glimpse of the Gandhis.

The will be held in the constituency on November 13.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached a plush resort at Sulthan Bathery late Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Rahul Gandhi also reached the resort and the two, besides Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, got into an open vehicle to commence her roadshow to the Collectorate.

The entire 25 km road was lined up with smiling people waving to Priyanka seated in the vehicle alongside Rahul.

It was a sea of people waiting to have one glimpse of the brother and sister.

Alongside the two were the supreme leader of the Indian Union Muslim League Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, state Congress president K.Sudhakaran and others.

Ahead and behind the vehicle, her supporters walked which slowed the speed of the vehicle. People were shouting the names of both Priyanka and Rahul who acknowledged by waving their hands.

“This is the Junior Indira Gandhi and we will ensure that she wins with the biggest ever margin,” said a group of young women.

Waiting with a smiling face and waving his hands vigorously was an elderly man who said, we know Rahul Gandhi was a busy person and hence he did not have much time to be in the constituency, but he ensured things moved.

“Now with Priyanka, there is a general feeling among many, that she will be able to spend more time, unlike Rahul. Just wait and see if she will go back with the highest margin of victory,” said the elderly man.

With the milling crowd, the earlier planned schedule got derailed as it was decided that she would be filing her nomination around 12.30 p.m.

Sonia Gandhi, who arrived with Priyanka Gandhi Tuesday, night is expected to address the public meeting. This is her first visit to the state in a decade and is the first time that the entire family of Late Rajiv Gandhi is coming onto a stage in Wayanad..