"Burgerizzr" Selects JUMMAR PR for Public Relations Services

JUMMAR PR & COMMUNICATIONS company has signed an agreement with Burgerizzr, the largest fresh burger fast-food chain in Saudi Arabia, to provide public relations services.



On October 13, Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) approved Burgerizzr's application to move from the Nomu Parallel Market to the Main Market, with a capital of SAR 35 million and 35 million shares. This transition will provide the company with access to a broader investor base and bolster its plans for growth and expansion, both within Saudi Arabia and internationally.



Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Co-Founder and CEO of JUMMAR PR & COMMUNICATIONS company, said, "We are thrilled to once again partner with Burgerizzr, having previously worked together during their listing on the Nomu Parallel Market. Today, we're excited to renew our collaboration following their exceptional performance, which has culminated in their successful transition to the Main Market".



" Burgerizzr is a company with a bold vision for growth and development. We are excited to be part of their continued success," he added.



Burgerizzr was founded in 2009 and has since become the largest fresh burger chain in Saudi Arabia, with over 100 branches across the Kingdom. The company listed its shares on the Nomu Parallel Market in 2021.



JUMMAR PR & COMMUNICATIONS company is one of the fastest-growing consultancy firms in the region and the exclusive Saudi partner of the global PR organization, PROI. The company offers a wide range of services to high-profile clients across both the public and private sectors, specializing in corporate communications, public relations, content creation, and media engagement strategies. Leveraging its deep understanding of Saudi Arabia's social, cultural, and economic landscape, Jummar has successfully expanded its portfolio across multiple industries, including finance, real estate, aviation, education, media, energy, sustainability, e-commerce, entertainment, environment, and artificial intelligence.





