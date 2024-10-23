AIR INDIA EXPRESS FESTIVE ‘FLASH SALE’ WITH FARES STARTING AT ₹1606

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 22-October-2024, Bangalore: Air India Express welcomes the festival of lights with its ‘Flash Sale’, offering fares starting from ₹1606 across major booking channels on multiple routes including Guwahati-Agartala, Kochi-Bengaluru, Chennai-Bengaluru, Vijayawada-Hyderabad and more. The Air India Express Flash sale is open for bookings made till 27th October 2024 for travel between 1st November to 10th December 2024.



Air India Express also announced exclusive Xpress Lite fares with further discounts starting from ₹1456 as well as ‘Zero Convenience Fee’ for logged-in members on its award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com. Xpress Lite fares also include the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg cabin baggage for free and discounted check-in baggage of only ₹1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹1300 for 20 kg on international flights.



As part of its proposition of fab deals for loyalty members on airindiaexpress.com, Air India Express is also offering 50% off for upgrades to Biz seats, the business class equivalent of the airline with an industry leading seat pitch of up to 58 inches. Biz seats are available on 35 brand new Boeing 737-8 aircraft that Air India Express has recently inducted as part of its rapid expansion, with a new aircraft joining its fleet every week. Loyalty members also get 25% off ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services.







