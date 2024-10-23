Ooredoo Kuwait Boosts Nationalization and Empowers Local Talent via "Watheefti" and Partnerships with Global Universities

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, October 21, 2024 – Ooredoo Kuwait successfully concluded its participation in the third edition of the "Watheefti" Career Fair, Kuwait’s largest employment event. The fair aimed to attract young Kuwaiti talent and enhance their employment prospects within a dynamic work environment. Ooredoo’s three-day involvement underscores its commitment to empowering local youth and supporting the community, positioning the company as a preferred destination for national talent seeking professional growth and a flexible workplace.

Ooredoo’s participation in "Watheefti" aligns with its social strategy of empowering Kuwaiti youth by offering career opportunities that foster professional development. The event provided a platform for direct engagement between the company and job seekers, raising awareness about the telecom sector's pivotal role in Kuwait's digital economy. The company also reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the "New Kuwait 2035" vision, which seeks to transform Kuwait into a regional hub for technology and innovation.

In addition to recruiting young talent, Ooredoo Kuwait has intensified efforts to develop leadership capabilities through partnerships with globally renowned institutions like Harvard and Stanford Universities, in collaboration with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS). This collaboration launched a specialized training program focused on enhancing leadership skills in the telecommunications sector, with an emphasis on strategic management and digital transformation.

The training initiative includes a series of virtual seminars led by experts from Harvard University, equipping participants with the tools and strategies necessary to address industry challenges and capitalize on future opportunities. The program is designed to enhance operational flexibility, drive innovation, and secure Ooredoo’s competitive edge.

Through these initiatives, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders capable of driving the company’s digital transformation and staying ahead of technological advancements. This strategic investment in human capital underscores Ooredoo’s commitment to developing national talent and preparing them for leadership roles in the future.

Commenting on the program, Omar Al-Bassam, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: "We are proud of our collaboration with Harvard University and KFAS, which allows us to offer advanced training programs that develop the skills of our national leadership talent, contributing to the company’s sustainable success across all fields." He added, "We remain committed to investing in human capital as part of our strategy to create an exceptional work environment and strengthen the leadership and organizational capabilities of our teams."

These initiatives highlight Ooredoo’s dedication to nurturing national talent, whether through participation in career fairs like "Watheefti" or through training programs with leading universities. The company emphasizes that investing in leadership development is essential for improving internal performance and delivering top-tier services to customers, reinforcing its position as a leader in the telecommunications and technology sectors.

Eisa Al-Beshaier- Senior Director of Human Resources and Administration Services said: "We are keen to participate in employment fairs, which highlights our commitment to attracting top national talent and integrating them into Ooredoo Kuwait. Our participation in the 'Watheefti’ career fair resulted in attracting a new group of distinguished national talents, and we are delighted to welcome them to Ooredoo. The fair also demonstrated the eagerness of national talents to develop and pursue careers in the private sector across various fields."

Al-Beshaier added: "Through the Human Resources department, we are committed to participating in such fairs and maintaining continuous communication with national talents across all fields, whether through forums, exhibitions, or conferences, which help us discover exceptional national talents or convey the company's strategy in this regard."

Ooredoo believes that by attracting young talent and fostering future leaders, it will achieve its strategic objectives, empowering national talent and building a sustainable future for Kuwait’s telecommunications industry.





