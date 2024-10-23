Kuku FM elevates consumer internet industry veteran Jhoomer Sinha to VP – India Hindi Business

(MENAFN- PR HUB) Kuku FM, India’s leading audio led storytelling platform, has elevated Jhoomer Sinha to the position of Vice President of India Hindi Business.

In her new capacity, Sinha will assume responsibility for expanding Kuku FM’s presence across Hindi speaking regions in India.

Her duties will encompass overseeing the entire Hindi content library and production, onboarding creators, developing new storytelling formats, establishing partnerships for new Hindi-related intellectual properties, hiring for strategic roles in her division and expanding Kuku’s reach to newer geographies aimed at higher customer and revenue growth.

She is an industry veteran in the consumer internet ecosystem with over a decade of experience in business strategy, growth, and venture capital. Sinha is recognized as a strategic leader with a particular passion for scaling consumer internet businesses. She has played an instrumental role in identifying and investing in leading consumer/internet brands in her previous roles at leading consulting and venture capital firms.

Her addition to the strategic leadership team comes at a crucial time as Kuku FM sharpens its focus on enhancing revenue and profitability with its industry leading proprietary Generative AI production capabilities, rolling out newer content formats and expanding across multiple territories.

Sinha remarked, “It has been an immensely rewarding experience working alongside inspiring founders and an exceptional team that is immensely passionate about reinventing storytelling across formats for consumers. The India growth story is unfolding rapidly & I am looking forward to leveraging my expertise in the consumer internet ecosystem to make Kuku FM to become a household name in the entertainment industry.”

Over the last 1 year Kuku FM has experienced significant growth in its Hindi user base, with Hindi being one of the primary languages for its audience. On an average 66% of Kuku FM’s active listeners are from the Hindi speaking belts and the consumption of Hindi content has increased by 30% in the last 1 year.

Lal Chand Bisu, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuku FM, commented on the appointment, stating, “We have ambitious growth plans for Bharat as we strive to future-proof our business and create a more extensive storytelling ecosystem irrespective of the format. Jhoomer brings a wealth of experience and has seen India’s digital journey for over a decade that will play a



pivotal role in not only catering to the Hindi heartland but also expanding our business to Hindi speaking audiences irrespective of where they are in the world. We are building from India for the world.”

Jhoomer Sinha is an MBA graduate from IIM Ahmedabad and holds a B. Tech in Electronics from the National Institute of Technology, Surat.



About Kuku FM



Founded in 2018, Kuku FM is India’s leading audio entertainment platform, offering the largest digital library in the country. With a mission to provide personalised, high-quality content across multiple genres and languages, Kuku FM has grown to serve millions of listeners globally. Through strategic partnerships and a robust creator ecosystem, the platform continues to deliver on its promise as India’s favourite entertainment platform.

