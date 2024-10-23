Revolutionizing the Entertainment Market: Platinumlist Introduces Anti-Fraud SafeTickets

(MENAFN- PR HUB)

[Dubai, the UAE — October 21, 2024]: The events industry is rapidly growing, with a market size of $1,246.65 billion in 2023 that is projected to reach $1,752.9 billion by 2032. To keep up with this growth and meet the rising demand for secure and efficient ticketing, Platinumlist, a leading online ticketing platform in the MENA region, has introduced a new solution designed to enhance both security and comfort.



The platform has transitioned from traditional PDF tickets to a more secure mobile ticketing system. It employs dynamic QR code technology that updates a few times a minute, ensuring even greater security by preventing screenshots. In addition, the platform offers a safe ticket transfer feature making it easy to make a present or to exchange tickets with a family member or friend. This technology is also useful for transferring tickets if your companion is running late.



This move tackles the rising issue of ticket fraud, intensified by the growth of the entertainment industry. Even governments of various countries, including the UAE and Bahrain, are warning their citizens about it. This issue has become so widespread that in 2022, UK citizens lost £6.2 million from over 7,300 reported cases of ticket fraud. Moreover, every month Platinumlist bans from 3 to 10 fake Platinumlist social accounts and websites.



Importantly, the dynamic QR code for entry functions exclusively within the app. This detail is additionally highlighted in the purchase confirmation email to ensure users' awareness. Secure dynamic mobile tickets remain accessible even without an internet connection because they are directly linked to the user’s device, so the code will still function and allow entry.



Over the past six months, SafeTickets has demonstrated its effectiveness at events across six GCC countries, including the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. The number of events utilizing this technology has grown tenfold, and number of mobile ticket sales increased by 15 times. Notably, reports of fraud for events using mobile tickets have dropped by approximately 85%, with almost no new cases being reported for events with SafeTickets.



As Cosmin Ivan, the CEO of Platinumlist states, “Particularly in the UAE, the event tickets market is rapidly expanding. We’ve noticed a demand for increased convenience, and traditional PDF tickets are becoming outdated. Also, based on our experience of operating in the Gulf region since 2009, we’ve noticed a growing demand for digital security and comfort across events. This is why we decided to launch new mobile tickets featuring screenshot protection, offline functionality and sharing options. We are going to announce another great feature soon. This innovation will revolutionize the industry, not just in the UAE and the MENA region, but globally.”







