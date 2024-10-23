BD Showcases Signature ProgrammesTM at Global Health Saudi 2024, Emphasizing Commitment to Vision 2030 and Expanding Local Investments

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 21 October, 2024 – The Saudi entity of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, is participating at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 21- 23 October, 2024. Now in its second consecutive year of participation, BD will spotlight its latest Signature ProgrammesTM focused on Patient Safety, Healthcare Worker Safety, and Healthcare Efficiency.



The BD booth (H2B-R10) serves as a hub for healthcare professionals, partners, and key stakeholders to explore the transformative impact of the company’s innovative solutions. With a primary focus on improving healthcare outcomes, BD’s solutions span the continuum of care, from diagnostics to medication management, infection prevention, and beyond.



“As a committed partner to Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation, BD is proud to participate in Global Health Saudi 2024 and highlight our ongoing efforts to promote patient safety, protect healthcare workers, and drive operational efficiencies,” said Omar Malabarey, Country General Manager for BD in Saudi Arabia. “We are eager to showcase our Signature ProgrammesTM and innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients, while continuing to invest in the Kingdom’s healthcare landscape through local presence, education, and innovation.”



In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, BD continues to strengthen its commitment to the Kingdom’s healthcare system through local investments and partnerships. Following the successful launch of its regional headquarters in Riyadh in 2023, and in line with its efforts to support the Kingdom’s efforts in developing a world-class healthcare infrastructure, BD is further deepening its presence in the country with plans to open a Training and Education Academy in 2024. This Academy will be a vital platform to enhance the skills of healthcare professionals across the country by offering clinical and technical hands-on training sessions, and thereby improving patient safety and care delivery outcomes.



In addition to unveiling its plans for the Academy, BD will also provide insights into its recent acquisition of Edward Life Sciences, which further bolsters the company’s patient monitoring portfolio and enhance its capabilities in delivering integrated healthcare solutions in the Kingdom.







MENAFN23102024003753002802ID1108809436