Dubai Premier Padel P1 selects Medcare and Aster Pharmacy as Official Health and Wellness Partner

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) October 21, 2024 Dubai, UAE: Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centers and Aster Pharmacy, part of the leading integrated healthcare provider - Aster DM Healthcare, have been selected as the official health and wellness partners for the upcoming Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament. Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the event is being organized by Gallop Global in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Padel Association, taking place from November 3-10, 2024, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The Dubai Premier Padel P1 is part of a global series that brings together 256 of the world’s top male and female players. The tournament is a key event in the global padel calendar, cementing Dubai’s position as a leading sports destination.

As a part of the partnership, Medcare and Aster Pharmacy will provide comprehensive medical services throughout the tournament, ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants. Medcare will provide on-ground medical support for the players, with trained physicians, sports medicine experts and physiotherapists available for players from pre-qualifications to the finals. A dedicated physio room will also be equipped with separate spaces for male and female players, ensuring comfort and privacy during treatment. Aster Pharmacy will provide essential medical and health supplies, to address any issue that may arise, while showcasing their wide range of sports and wellness nutrition products which benefit padel players, professionals and amateurs alike. To guarantee prompt emergency response, two Aster ambulances will be on-site throughout the tournament – with one dedicated to players and the other for the general public.

Saaed Mohammed Al Marri, Secretary General of the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA), said: “We are delighted to welcome a host of leading companies as sponsors for the Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament. As the official governing body for the sport in the UAE, we are grateful for the tremendous support we have received from sponsors such as Aster DM Healthcare. Aster’s dedication to our vision of expanding padel across the UAE and solidifying Dubai’s reputation as a premier host for major international sporting events is truly commendable.”

Commenting on the partnership, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “With increasing awareness around healthy living and the necessity for physical activity to maintain a healthy body and mind, we are witnessing a significant uptake in active sports as a means of fun and effective exercise, especially in Dubai. Within Medcare and Aster Pharmacy, we have specialized divisions catering specifically to this segment and providing holistic support from medical care to nutritional requirements. As such we are glad to join Dubai Premier Padel P1 as the official health and wellness partner, a significant step towards supporting fitness and active living, in alignment with Dubai’s vision of inspiring healthier and more active lifestyles. By supporting these elite athletes, we emphasize not only the importance of care in competition but also our broader commitment to enhancing well-being within the community.”

Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aster DM Healthcare added: “Padel is an amazing and accessible sport where anyone can pick up a racquet and play, but it’s also highly demanding when it comes to actual on-court performance. Given our leadership in orthopedics, rehabilitation and physiotherapy services at Medcare, combined with Aster Pharmacy’s wide range of sports nutrition and wellness products, we are perfectly positioned to support players and the entire Padel community. Sports and health are inseparable, bringing communities together, and this partnership is a great way for us to contribute to the needs of both the players and the growing padel community at large. As the official healthcare partner, we are proud to showcase our expertise in providing world-class care and encouraging a more active, health-conscious lifestyle for all.”

Ivan Modia, Tournament Director and CEO of Gallop Global, remarked: “We are pleased to join forces with Aster DM Healthcare as the official health and wellness partner for the Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament. As a leading integrated healthcare provider in the UAE, Aster DM Healthcare is perfectly equipped to deliver vital healthcare support for the city’s inaugural Premier Padel event. Partnerships of this calibre are instrumental in ensuring the tournament’s success and integral to our vision of positioning Dubai as a premier destination for the world's elite players, while also delivering an unforgettable experience for fans and athletes alike.”

Medcare stands as one of the most technologically advanced healthcare facilities in the region, with Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital renowned for its world-class team of specialists and expertise in orthopaedics and neurosurgery. The hospital excels in areas such as joint replacement, complex spine surgeries, advanced foot and ankle surgery, sports medicine, minimally invasive procedures, pediatric orthopaedic and neurosurgery, and hand surgery. Complementing this is a fully equipped physiotherapy wing offering high-quality inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services. At Dubai Premier Padel P1, this expertise will be further enhanced by Aster Pharmacy’s dedicated range of sports and fitness products. Aster Pharmacy, a leader in the industry, is recognised for sourcing scientifically researched and clinically tested products designed to optimize sports performance and overall fitness.

Padel, the fastest growing sport in the world, and one of the most popular sports in the UAE. Dubai now boasts over 900 courts and 250 clubs dedicated to padel players. Hosting Dubai Premier Padel P1 is part of Dubai’s broader strategy to attract world-class sporting events and promote fitness and sports tourism, contributing to the Emirate’s vision of becoming a global hub for healthy living and active lifestyles.

The partnership with Dubai Premier Padel P1 reinforces Medcare and Aster’s commitment to supporting sports initiatives that promote health and wellness. With a global audience of over 17.3 million viewers, the collaboration provides a powerful platform for the organization to advance its mission of fostering fitness and well-being across the region.





