Global Animal Protein Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Fish, dairy products, eggs, and other types of animal protein are among their sources. Gelatin, dairy protein, fish protein, and egg protein are the four types of animal protein. The industries of food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, feed, and animal nutrition use this animal protein extensively. The for animal protein has grown due to the increased usage of animal protein across several industries, including the production of feed and nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and others. The market is expanding because animal proteins, like those found in dairy and eggs, are used so often in the food and beverage sector. Due to the increased need for proteins as functional and nutritional elements, the industry has grown.

Market Dynamics Rising the Need for Proteins as Functional and Dietary Components Drives the Global Market

Proteins are believed to be the fundamental components of blood, skin, muscles, and bones. This is explained by the need for hormones, enzymes, and other biological components that can synthesize proteins. Protein supplements are now widely used due to rising concerns about obesity and greater health awareness. Consumers are altering their preferences toward a better diet and consuming more protein to receive the additional nutrients in these supplements, increasing the demand for animal protein.

Increased Demand for Organic Protein Components and Product Innovation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

It is anticipated that the availability of organic and lactose-free egg proteins would enhance consumer demand for them in the future among health-conscious consumers because lactose-free proteins help build muscle and strength. The Innovation Center for the United States is one of those groups. In order to enhance the flavor, aroma, and performance of egg protein ingredients, producers of dairy and egg products have been engaged in research and development programs. The ability to offer a wider variety of egg protein components should financially benefit manufacturers and help them grow their market share.

Regional Analysis



Europe is the most significant global animal protein market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period. The market for animal proteins grew significantly during the projected period, which can be attributed to the growth of the food and beverage industry and the rise in demand for foods like bakery goods and confectioneries that require egg protein. Skin smoothness, wrinkle, and fine line reduction are aided by egg protein. The region is expected to have the highest consumption of egg protein due to rising sports drink demand and a rise in young people's participation in sports, both of which will drive market growth.

North America is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.40% and produce USD 20,192.22 million during the forecast period. The largest market for animal protein in North America is attributed to the rising number of health-conscious consumers in the region. Over the anticipated period, the fitness industry is expected to grow faster and doesn't seem to be slowing down. This is due to a rise in Americans embracing healthy lives or participating in activities that support active and healthy lifestyles. Additionally, increased health-conscious customers are anticipated to fuel market growth by driving demand for meals high in protein.

In the food, beverage, and nutrition industries in many Asian nations, animal protein is widely employed. Along with the increase in awareness of dairy protein as sports or rehydrating drinks, the market for casein, derivatives, and whey protein is increasing. The market for this product is anticipated to grow since milk protein concentrate is a popular ingredient in skincare products, which have recently acquired appeal.

Key Highlights

The global animal protein market was valued at USD 44.08 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 72.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on product type , the global animal protein market is bifurcated into dairy protein, egg protein, fish protein, and gelatin. The egg protein segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.



Based on form , the global animal protein market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. The solid form segment owns the market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Based on application , the global animal protein market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, and feed. The food and beverages segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period. Europe is the most significant global animal protein market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Archer Daniels Midland CompanyArla Foods Inc.CargillIncorporatedDarling Ingredients Inc.Kerry Group PlcKewpie CorporationNitta Gelatin Inc.Peterlabs HoldingsShenzhen Taier Biotechnology Co. LtdTrobas Gelatine B.V. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



August 2022- The largest independent rendering firm in Brazil,

FASA Group, was acquired by Darling Ingredients Inc ., the world's leading provider of decarbonization solutions and a company that transforms animal and food by-products into specialty ingredients for food and feed. May 2022- At the German dairy Pronsfeld, Arla formally opened a new production facility. The development is Arla's largest dairy investment and a significant factor in meeting the rising global demand for sustaining, reasonably priced, and nutrient-dense dairy products. Arla committed EUR 190 million to expand its dairy in Pronsfeld,

Segmentation

By TypePoultryBeefPorkFish & SeafoodEggsOthersBy FormFreshFrozenProcessedBy ApplicationFood & BeveragesDietary SupplementsAnimal FeedPharmaceuticalsCosmetics & Personal CareBy SourceLivestockAquacultureInsectsBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsConvenience StoresOnline RetailSpecialty Stores