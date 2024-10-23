NABNI Developments Signs MoU with Dubai Land Department to Enhance Emiratization Efforts in the Real Estate Sector

(MENAFN- qcomms) Dubai, UAE, October 2024: NABNI Developments, one of the leading real estate developers to provide an international standard of excellence in Dubai, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Land Department (DLD). As part of a collaborative partnership, NABNI will play an active role in strengthening the role of Emirati talent in Dubai’s thriving real estate sector by growing its robust team with 25% Emirati real estate sales representatives by 2025.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership teams from both entities including Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), and Abdulrahman Abdulla Alsuwaidi, Chairman and Co-Founder of NABNI Developments.

This collaboration aligns with DLD’s Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati professionals. NABNI Developments will contribute to this goal by offering job opportunities to aspiring Emirati talent and aims to achieve 10% of sales inventory through Emirati real estate brokers—further reinforcing its dedication to the growth and development of the Emirati workforce.

NABNI Developments will provide professional training sessions, guidance, job opportunities, access to exclusive inventory, and additional commissions to aspiring Emirati talent in the real estate sector. Furthermore, NABNI Developments will also support Emiratis with invaluable insights and the necessary skills to establish their businesses in the real estate market.

The leading real estate developer’s commitment to supporting local talent can be seen by its latest initiative with DLD. NABNI Developments, alongside renowned real estate developers in the Emirate, attended the launch of the second phase of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, held by the Dubai Land Department on Wednesday, 9 October 2024 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Khalid Alsuwaidi, Chief Commercial Officer of NABNI Developments says, "The strategic partnership emphasizes our commitment to fostering skilled Emirati talent within the real estate sector. At NABNI Developments, we are proud to work with the Dubai Land Department to ensure that Emiratis are well-equipped to innovate in the real estate market. We are thrilled to be a part of Dubai’s strong commitment to its citizens and play an active role in exploring new opportunities that positively impact the sector.”

Launched under Dubai’s Social Agenda 33, the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme has already received over 1,000 enrolments from Emirati citizens and formed over 25 strategic partnerships across the real estate sector. With more than 15 training workshops scheduled to take place until the end of the year, the programme aims to increase Emirati employment in the real estate sector from 5% to 15% in the next three years.





