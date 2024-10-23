Modon launches phase one of Maysan, a freehold development on Reem Island

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 21 October 2024: Modon has launched Maysan, a high-end freehold residential development located on Reem Island. The first phase of the project features two districts: Mayar and Thoraya. Blending innovation and creativity, the overall design of the over-600,000-square-metre project is inspired by boutique-style inside/outside living.

The first district, Mayar, consists of 132 stacked maisonettes – a new concept in Abu Dhabi – that seamlessly blend the immersive beauty of nature with modern living. These thoughtfully designed spaces create a vibrant community, providing enriching and unforgettable experiences.

Inspired by contemporary gallery elegance, the maisonettes are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern lifestyles. They cater to large families wishing to keep their loved ones close, investors looking for control over their own apartment buildings and individuals desiring the convenience of apartment living in a resort-style development. The exquisite four-storey maisonettes are nestled within a secure, gated community boasting a spacious spine park, perfect for leisurely strolls along its scenic walking trails.

The second district, Thoraya, combines contemporary sophistication with a sense of community. Using elegant materials, its 184 architecturally stunning townhouses create a captivating visual landscape, guarded by a private entrance that ensures both exclusivity and security. This district will feature communal gardens, children’s play areas and a gym, providing a perfect balance between relaxation and recreational activities while celebrating the beauty of nature.

Targeting a diverse range of consumer segments in the UAE capital, including families, professionals, investors and expats, Maysan will feature curated lifestyle amenities, a community centre as well as beach and park access. Connected through a walkable green spine, the exclusive holistic living destination promotes wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “At Modon, we aim to deliver communities that enrich the lives of our residents and contribute to the long-term growth and prosperity of Abu Dhabi. This development contributes to the UAE capital’s standing as a pioneering, innovative model of urban development. With Maysan, we are not just building homes but setting a new benchmark for future communities with a focus on what truly matters – quality of life.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “We are delighted to launch the first phase of Maysan, which marks a new chapter in our efforts to create vibrant, well-designed developments that meet the full spectrum of residents’ needs. Maysan offers the ultimate convenience, luxury, comfort and well-being in line with our commitment to realising Abu Dhabi’s vision through building vibrant communities.”





