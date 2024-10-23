Bihar's Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium To Host Three Ranji Trophy Matches From Oct 26

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) Moin

The first home match will take place from October 26 to October 29 against Karnataka, followed by the second match from November 6 to November 9 against Madhya Pradesh.

With the games being played in Moin Ul Haq stadium in Patna, the home advantage will play a key role in Bihar's success and that's also the reason for BCA hosting the matches on home ground despite all odds.

The stadium currently serves as the home ground for the Bihar cricket team and has been the site of nine international matches since its establishment in 1969.