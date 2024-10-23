UAE delegation visits Singapore to discuss bilateral partnership in new economy, family businesses, circular economy & entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, October 21, 2024:

A new version of the ‘Investopia Global Talks’ is set to kick off in the Republic of Singapore this week. The UAE’s economic delegation arrived to Singapore to discuss the development of the economic partnership between the two countries and promote cooperation in the new economy, family businesses, entrepreneurship, circular economy, and technology in the government and private sectors. The visit aims to build new investment and economic partnerships that support the competitiveness and sustainability of both economies.

The UAE delegation includes representatives of more than 20 government and private companies, most notably Etihad Credit Insurance, the Lulu Financial Group, Sunset Hospitality Group, Sharaf Group, Azimut Investment, MSA Capital, and Network International.

‘Investopia Global – Singapore’ will bring together a number of investors, entrepreneurs, and experts from the UAE and Singapore to explore promising investment opportunities in both markets and review latest global trends in finance, investment, and entrepreneurship. The event will feature a series of panel discussions on mechanisms to promote global economic growth and build sustainable partnerships, growth opportunities for SMEs, and how companies benefit from the momentum of investment flows between the UAE and Singapore.

Singapore-UAE relations are characterized by continued growth in various sectors, particularly on the economic front. In 2019, the governments of the two countries signed the Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership (SUCP), to deepen existing areas of cooperation and catalyze new ones for the mutual benefit and interests of both countries such as trade, industry and investment, financial cooperation, education and human resources development, as well as sustainable development and energy.





