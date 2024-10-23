Russians Killed 3 Residents Of Donetsk Region, Wounded 7 More Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 22, the Russian killed three residents of Donetsk region, and seven more people were injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin.

“On October 22, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Oleksandro-Kalynove and 1 in Riznykivka. Another 7 people were wounded in the region over the day,” said the head of the regional state administration.

As Filashkin emphasized, the total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region (2,831 killed and 6,329 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, police crews“White Angels” evacuated 77 children from Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk region over the past week.