Special Envoy Meets Members Of German Parliament

Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with Stefan Keuter, Matthias Moosdorf, and Joachim Wundrak, members of the German parliament Bundestag. The meeting dealt with a number of topics of common concern, especially enhancing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

