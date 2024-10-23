Amir's Visit An Opportunity To Deepen Bilateral Ties, Says German Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Germany provides a good opportunity for deepening bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanging views on the regional and international situation, said Director of Middle East and North Africa of the Foreign Office of the Republic of Germany H E Dr. Tobias Tunkel.

In exclusive remarks to QNA, Tunkel said,“We appreciate the visit of H H the Amir. It's a very timely visit and it is not first visit as H H the Amir visits Germany on regular basis and there is a constant exchange of visits between the two countries.”

He further said that Qatar plays a decisive role in regional situation, as it is deeply involved in mediation between various parties,“and I hope that the Amir's visit will give the chance for more in-depth discussions on proposed solutions to ease tensions in the region.”

Tunkel pointed out that there are many potentials for cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of energy.“Qatar is one of the biggest gas producers in the world, and Germany is in the midst of its energy transition. That is a very good starting point for close cooperation in energy, not only in gas and liquefied natural gas but also in relation to hydrogen.”

Noting that the two countries share the will and determination to work towards peace and stability in the region, he said:“We have a huge crisis in the region and we need to unite forces. The Arab countries, European countries, Germany, and Qatar can play a leading role here.”

Tunkel added that the various crises in the world have brought us closer to each other. During the Russian war against Ukraine, we took the decision to phase out energy supplies from Russia and we were looking around to alternative sources of supply.“Qatar is clearly an esteemed source of supply here for gas and energy deliveries and supplies.”

He added:“The crisis in the Middle East have emphasized important issues for all of us and we need to work together towards stability. We appreciate that Qatar is determined to increase and enhance stability in the region and use its influence to achieve stability. Supporting regional stability in the Near and Middle East is also a goal of Germany.”

While stressing that Qatar plays a major role in the negotiations around ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release, he said:“Its Qatar role extends to other places such as Afghanistan, where Germany has relied on Qatar's good offices for a long time.”

He said:“I think we do not share the same views in all fields of foreign policy. We have different views in some areas and I think that between partners it's good practice and obvious, that we address them openly. The Amir's visit will give an opportunity to also talk about these topics.”