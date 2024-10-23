(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on October 23, 2024, at 9:30 Finnish time

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Onni Bidco Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Sami Ensio

Position: Chief Executive Officer

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Antti Kummu

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Innofactor Oyj

LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 82068/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-10-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007637

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(4): Volume: 1630 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(5): Volume: 7522 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(6): Volume: 360 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(7): Volume: 333 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(8): Volume: 129 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(9): Volume: 75 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(10): Volume: 869 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(11): Volume: 205 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions (11):

Volume: 11203 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR

Espoo, October 23, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 44 343 4278

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media



Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.

