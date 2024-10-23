Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on October 23, 2024, at 9:30 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Onni Bidco Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Sami Ensio
Position: Chief Executive Officer
(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Antti Kummu
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82068/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-10-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(4): Volume: 1630 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(5): Volume: 7522 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(6): Volume: 360 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(7): Volume: 333 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(8): Volume: 129 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(9): Volume: 75 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(10): Volume: 869 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(11): Volume: 205 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions (11):
Volume: 11203 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR
Espoo, October 23, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.
