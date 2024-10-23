(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tony J. Selimi's The Unfakeable Code® Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction

- Tony Jeton SelimiLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tony J. Selimi , award-winning author and life strategist, is thrilled to announce that his bestselling book The Unfakeable Code® has been named to the Long List of the 2024 Hearten Book Awards for Inspiring and Uplifting Non-Fiction. Recognized for its life-changing impact, the book has resonated with readers globally, receiving hundreds of reviews across Amazon's international platforms and winning over 20 global awards.Tony J. Selimi's transformative approach in The Unfakeable Code® has helped countless individuals, including entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals, and celebrities, to break free from self-imposed limitations and lead authentic, fulfilling lives. The book provides actionable tools to help readers overcome stress, anxiety, and overwhelm, allowing them to unlock their truest selves and achieve personal and professional breakthroughs.What Makes The Unfakeable Code® Stand Out?Practical & Empowering: Readers love the book's actionable insights, designed to help overcome mental and emotional obstacles while embracing authenticity.Life-Changing Impact: The Unfakeable Code® is packed with real-life success stories from Selimi's clients, including entrepreneurs, business owners, and seekers from all walks of life, making it relatable and powerful.Globally Recognized: With hundreds of glowing reviews on Amazon and more than 20 international awards, this book has inspired thousands to create lasting change and build meaningful legacies.Selimi's teachings in The Unfakeable Code® resonate particularly with 6- to 9-figure business owners, executives, financiers, lawyers, singers, and leaders who want to master emotional intelligence, overcome burnout, and create lasting success. His work provides clarity and strategic guidance that transforms personal and professional lives.Key insights include:1. Mirroring and Emotional Responses: People naturally mirror emotions (e.g., eyebrow flash, smiling). Those who are mentally troubled, however, either show a lack of affect or inappropriate emotional responses, indicating their struggle to mimic normal reactions authentically.2. Understanding Human Masks: People wear "masks" to hide vulnerabilities, especially feelings of shame or insecurity. These masks are often defense mechanisms developed to protect against rejection or emotional discomfort.3. Common Masks: Examples include the“Scarcity” mask (I am not good enough, there is not enough money for everyone, abundance blocks), the“Tough Love” mask (keeping people at a distance), and the“Communication” mask (using excuses to avoid conflict or unable to express oneself mindfully).About the AuthorBorn in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognized TEDx speaker, award-winning author, cognition expert, transformational coach, and business growth strategist specializing in human behavior and assisting high achievers and leaders break through barriers, optimize performance, and live authentically and freely on their terms. His bestselling books, including The Unfakeable Code®, have transformed the lives of thousands across the globe. Tony founded TJS Cognition, a coaching and education institution dedicated to expanding human awareness and potential.He created Into Your Divinity, co-created the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, and pioneered several trademarked human development methodologies to help others reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live authentically and freely on their terms. Organizations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits, and overall employee well-being. He's been featured in over 1000 TV, Radio, and Podcast shows, including SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: , where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author's website224 pages, hardcoverISBN ‎ 978-3991073857Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, Business, Psychology, Self-Help, and Counselling, Mind, Body, Spirit) Tony J. Selimi is available for interviews, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras, and expert commentary on topics related to building mental and emotional resilience, authenticity, transforming relationships, entrepreneurship, authentic leadership, human behavior, developing a growth mindset, emotional intelligence principles that give you what you want, the importance of values, accelerated business growth principles, politics, creating a healing mind, attaining financial freedom, and unlocking human potential.

