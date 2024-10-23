Oxygen-Free Copper Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast: 2021-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oxygen-free Copper Market

Oxygen-Free Copper to cross $30.6 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR: AMR

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Oxygen-Free Copper Market by Grade (Cu-OF and Cu-OFE), Product Type (Plate, Wire, Strip, Rod, and Others) and End User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global oxygen-free copper industry was accounted for $18.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesIncrease in demand from the electrical & electronics industry and surge in industrial growth drive the global oxygen-free copper market. However, availability of electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper as an alternative hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped utilization of oxygen-free copper among end-user industries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Request PDF Brochure:The Cu-OF segment held the largest shareBy grade type, the Cu-OF segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global oxygen-free copper market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in utilization of Cu-OF grade oxygen-free copper in manufacturing thermoelectric wires in the electrical & electronics sector. The report includes an analysis of the Cu-OFE segment.The electrical & electronics segment dominated the marketBy end use, the electrical & electronics segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global oxygen-free copper market. In addition, the same segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for electronics such as mobiles, laptops, and others. The report includes an analysis of segments such as automotive and others.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Oxygen-free Copper Market:Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the same region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for consumer electronic products such as TV, computers, and others that use oxygen-free copper as main materials for winding applications. The report includes an analysis of the global oxygen-free copper market across Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Major market playersHitachi Metals Neomaterial Ltd.Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd.Sam DongCopper Braid ProductsHussey CopperWielandSouthwire Company LLCCupori OyMitsubishi Materials CorporationMetrod Holdings BerhadInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.