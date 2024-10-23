Russians Launch 411 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the Russian forces launched 411 strikes on seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This information was shared on Telegram by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, and reported by Ukrinform.

"The Russian forces conducted six on Lobkove, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Levadne. A total of 251 UAVs of various types targeted Lobkove, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Levadne. Additionally, five rocket artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Robotyne, and Levadne, while 149 artillery strikes were carried out on the settlements of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne," Fedorov wrote.

There were 22 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure, though no civilians were injured.

As it was previously reported, on October 21, a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia left three people killed and 20 others injured, two of whom are in serious condition.