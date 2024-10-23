4Tissue Raises €2M To Advance Groundbreaking Breast Tissue Replacement Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GHENT, BELGIUM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 4Tissue, a pioneering biotech company revolutionizing regenerative with its cutting-edge, bioresorbable hydrogel tissue mimic has successfully completed a €2M seed funding round including equity and non-dilutive grants. Led by three prominent female investors from the life science and business sectors, this funding will enable 4Tissue to accelerate the clinical development of its innovative platform. This investment underscores the transformative potential of 4Tissue in women's health.

A Revolutionary Approach to Autologous Fatgrafting or Lipofilling

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with approximately 2.3 million new cases each year-affecting 1 in 8 women. In Europe, 60% of women undergoing mastectomy opt for reconstructive breast surgery, but existing methods are often but existing methods are often complex and require multiple surgeries or treatments.

In response to the critical need for safer, more effective, and natural breast reconstruction treatments following breast cancer treatment, 4Tissue's hydrogel tissue mimic technology promotes natural cell regeneration. Unlike traditional implants or flap surgeries, 4Tissue's minimally invasive, injectable solution supports the body's natural tissue regeneration process, delivering durable and predictable results.

Strategic Investors Backing the Vision

The seed funding was led by three entrepreneurial women with deep expertise across various industries, all united by their commitment to advancing women's health and regenerative medicine. A key reason for the investment was 4Tissue's strong foundation, built by world-class experts like Prof. Phillip Blondeel, a founding father of the company and a global authority in breast reconstruction.

Prof. Blondeel, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery at Ghent University Hospital, is an active member of numerous national and international scientific organizations, and is widely respected for his pioneering work in plastic and reconstructive surgery. He is also a pioneer in breast reconstruction using flap surgery (DIEP flap) and led the team that performed the first facial transplant in Belgium in 2011. His expertise, combined with specialists in regenerative medicine, polymer chemistry, tissue engineering, business development, and regulatory affairs, equips 4Tissue to successfully navigate the complex path from innovation through clinical validation to commercialization. This exceptional scientific foundation and team have not only attracted private funding but has also enabled the company to secure additional governmental and European grants.

The three investors include:

. Annemie Van de Casteele, a former member of the Belgian Parlement with a background in pharmacy and healthcare policy.

“4Tissue is a groundbreaking company with the potential to address the unmet need for natural breast reconstruction. Its technology could fundamentally change how we approach post-mastectomy recovery.”

. Griet Nuytinck, founder of Anacura, a leading medical and pharmaceutical laboratory, has over 30 years of expertise in clinical biology and quality management. Her track record of building high-performing teams and driving scientific innovation aligns closely with 4Tissue's vision.

“We are excited to support this team of renowned experts in their field, driving scientific excellence, to transform the landscape of reconstructive medicine. Looking forward to see 4Tissue progress into clinical trials.”

. Virginie Saverys, a successful entrepreneur, has held leadership roles in the corporate sector. Her experience in both business and sustainability supports 4Tissue's growth ambitions.

“4Tissue's early success in preclinical models shows the strength of its technology. We believe in the potential of this innovative solution to disrupt the breast reconstruction market.”

Dr. Benoit Moreaux, CEO of 4Tissue, emphasized the importance of the seed funding in accelerating the company's growth and advancing its mission:

"We are thrilled to welcome such accomplished investors to the 4Tissue family. Their belief in our technology strengthens our confidence in its potential to revolutionize breast tissue replacement . With this investment, we can move towards clinical development and provide a natural and long-lasting alternative to traditional breast surgeries."

________________________________________

About 4Tissue

4Tissue is a biotech company at the forefront of regenerative medicine, utilizing advanced bio-interactive hydrogels to transition from cells to tissue engineering. Founded through a collaboration between Prof. Phillip Blondeel, a global leader in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and Prof. Dr. Sandra Van Vlierberghe, an expert in polymer chemistry, 4Tissue is a spin-off from Ghent University (UGent), Ghent University Hospital (UZGent), and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). The company develops natural and minimally invasive treatments for tissue reconstruction and regeneration, with applications in different medical fields. By harnessing cutting-edge science and a multidisciplinary team of experts, 4Tissue aims to shape the future of regenerative medicine and improve patient outcomes worldwide. Other founders include Dr. An Van Den Bulcke (COO), Dr. Lana Van Damme (CSO), and Bernard Depypere, MD. More information here: .

